Global MICE Industry Market Report to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

The report on the global MICE industry market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global MICE industry market to grow with a CAGR of 21.60% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on the MICE industry market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on MICE industry market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global MICE industry market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global MICE industry market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing number of corporate meetings and events from the business sector

Growing acceptance of online travel agencies

2) Restraints

High cost associated with MICE Events

3) Opportunities

Technological development will enhance investment opportunities

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the MICE industry market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the MICE industry market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global MICE industry market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. MICE Industry Market Highlights

2.2. MICE Industry Market Projection

2.3. MICE Industry Market Regional Highlights



3. Global MICE Industry Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the MICE Industry Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Event Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of MICE Industry Market



4. MICE Industry Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global MICE Industry Market by Event Type

5.1. Meetings

5.2. Incentives

5.3. Conventions

5.4. Exhibitions



6. Global MICE Industry Market by Application

6.1. Academic Field

6.2. Business Field

6.3. Political Field



7. Global MICE Industry Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America MICE Industry Market by Event Type

7.1.2. North America MICE Industry Market by Application

7.1.3. North America MICE Industry Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe MICE Industry Market by Event Type

7.2.2. Europe MICE Industry Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe MICE Industry Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific MICE Industry Market by Event Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific MICE Industry Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific MICE Industry Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW MICE Industry Market by Event Type

7.4.2. RoW MICE Industry Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW MICE Industry Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global MICE Industry Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Carlson Wagonlit Travel

8.2.2. Meetings and Incentives Worldwide

8.2.3. Creative Group, Inc.

8.2.4. ACCESS Destination Service

8.2.5. 360 Destination Group

8.2.6. IBTM

8.2.7. Capita Travel

8.2.8. BCD Group

8.2.9. Ci Events

8.2.10. CONFERENCE CARE LTD.



