Global Mice Model Industry
Global Mice Model Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027
Sep 30, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mice Model estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. CRISPR/CAS9, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$697.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Microinjection segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $351.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The Mice Model market in the U.S. is estimated at US$351.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$432.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Embryonic Stem Cell Injection Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
In the global Embryonic Stem Cell Injection segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$184.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$266.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$269.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 397-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Envigo, Inc.
- Genoway S.A.
- Harbour Antibodies BV
- Horizon Discovery Group PLC
- inGenious Targeting Laboratory, Inc.
- Janvier Labs
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)
- Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
- The Jackson Laboratory
- Trans Genic, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mice Model Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Mice Model by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for CRISPR/CAS9 by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for CRISPR/CAS9 by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for CRISPR/CAS9 by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Microinjection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Microinjection by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Microinjection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Embryonic Stem
Cell Injection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Embryonic Stem Cell
Injection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Embryonic Stem Cell
Injection by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear Transfer
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Nuclear Transfer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Transfer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Breeding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Breeding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Breeding by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Cryopreservation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cryopreservation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryopreservation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Genetic Testing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Oncology Studies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Oncology Studies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology Studies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Immunology &
Inflammation Studies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Immunology & Inflammation
Studies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Immunology &
Inflammation Studies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Studies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Diabetes Studies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Studies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiovascular
Studies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Studies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Studies
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Central Nervous
System (CNS) Studies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: World Historic Review for Central Nervous System
(CNS) Studies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Central Nervous System
(CNS) Studies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Therapeutic
Areas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Therapeutic Areas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Therapeutic Areas
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mice Model Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Technology - CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell
Injection, Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Mice Model by Technology -
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CRISPR/CAS9,
Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection, Nuclear Transfer
and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Service - Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Mice Model by Service -
Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breeding,
Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation
Studies, Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central
Nervous System (CNS) Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Mice Model by Therapeutic
Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies,
Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous
System (CNS) Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by Therapeutic
Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology
Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies, Diabetes Studies,
Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies
and Other Therapeutic Areas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Technology - CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell
Injection, Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Mice Model by Technology -
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Service - Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Mice Model by Service -
Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breeding,
Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation
Studies, Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central
Nervous System (CNS) Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Mice Model by Therapeutic
Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies,
Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous
System (CNS) Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies, Diabetes
Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous System (CNS)
Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Technology - CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell
Injection, Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Mice Model by Technology -
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Service - Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Mice Model by Service -
Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breeding,
Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation
Studies, Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central
Nervous System (CNS) Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Mice Model by Therapeutic
Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies,
Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous
System (CNS) Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies, Diabetes
Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous System (CNS)
Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Technology - CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell
Injection, Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: China Historic Review for Mice Model by Technology -
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Service - Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: China Historic Review for Mice Model by Service -
Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breeding,
Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation
Studies, Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central
Nervous System (CNS) Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: China Historic Review for Mice Model by Therapeutic
Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies,
Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous
System (CNS) Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies, Diabetes
Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous System (CNS)
Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mice Model Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
( in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Mice Model by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Technology - CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell
Injection, Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Mice Model by Technology -
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Service - Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Mice Model by Service -
Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breeding,
Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation
Studies, Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central
Nervous System (CNS) Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Mice Model by Therapeutic
Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies,
Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous
System (CNS) Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies, Diabetes
Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous System (CNS)
Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Technology - CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell
Injection, Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: France Historic Review for Mice Model by Technology -
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Service - Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: France Historic Review for Mice Model by Service -
Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breeding,
Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation
Studies, Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central
Nervous System (CNS) Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: France Historic Review for Mice Model by Therapeutic
Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies,
Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous
System (CNS) Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies, Diabetes
Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous System (CNS)
Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Technology - CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell
Injection, Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Mice Model by Technology -
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Service - Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Mice Model by Service -
Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breeding,
Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation
Studies, Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central
Nervous System (CNS) Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation
Studies, Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central
Nervous System (CNS) Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies, Diabetes
Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous System (CNS)
Studies and Other Therapeutic Areas for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Technology - CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell
Injection, Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Mice Model by Technology -
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
CRISPR/CAS9, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection,
Nuclear Transfer and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Service - Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Mice Model by Service -
Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mice Model by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breeding,
Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing and Other Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mice Model by
Therapeutic Area - Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation
Studies, Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central
