Global Micro Grids Industry
Micro Grids market worldwide is projected to grow by US$25.
Aug 26, 2019, 07:05 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.8%. Grid Connected, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$25.4 Billion by the year 2025, Grid Connected will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799103/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Grid Connected will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS) (USA); Anbaric Development Partners (USA); Dajie Ltd. (United Kingdom); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); Exelon Corporation (USA); General Electric Company (USA); General MicroGrids (USA); Go Electric Inc. (USA); Gram Power India Pvt. Ltd. (India); Homer Energy (USA); Honeywell International, Inc. (USA); Pareto Energy (USA); Power Analytics Corporation (USA); Powerhive Inc. (USA); S&C Electric Company (USA); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany); Spirae, LLC (USA); Tesla, Inc. (USA)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799103/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Micro Grids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Grid Connected (Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Remote/Island/Off-Grid (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Micro Grids Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Micro Grids Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Micro Grids Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Grid Connected (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Grid Connected (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Grid Connected (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Remote/Island/Off-Grid (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Remote/Island/Off-Grid (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Remote/Island/Off-Grid (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Educational Institutes (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Educational Institutes (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Educational Institutes (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Military (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Military (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Military (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Government (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Government (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Government (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Utilities (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Utilities (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Utilities (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Micro Grids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Grid Connected (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Remote/Island/Off-Grid (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Micro Grids Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Micro Grids Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Micro Grids Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Micro Grids Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Micro Grids Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Micro Grids Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Micro Grids Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Micro Grids Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Micro Grids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 41: Micro Grids Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Micro
Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Micro Grids Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Micro Grids Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Micro Grids Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Micro Grids Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Micro Grids in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Micro Grids Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Micro Grids Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Grid Connected (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Remote/Island/Off-Grid (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Micro Grids Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Micro Grids Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Micro Grids Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Micro Grids Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Micro Grids Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Micro Grids Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Micro Grids Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Micro Grids Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Micro Grids Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Micro Grids Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Micro Grids Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Micro Grids Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: German Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Micro Grids Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: German Micro Grids Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Micro Grids Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Micro Grids Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Micro Grids in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Micro Grids Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Micro Grids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 80: Micro Grids Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Micro Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Micro Grids Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Micro Grids Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Micro Grids Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Micro Grids Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Micro Grids Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Micro Grids Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Micro Grids Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Micro Grids Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Micro Grids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Micro Grids Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Micro Grids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Micro Grids Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Micro Grids Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Micro Grids Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Micro Grids Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Micro Grids Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Micro Grids Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Micro Grids Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Micro Grids Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Micro Grids Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Micro Grids Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Micro Grids Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Micro Grids Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Micro Grids Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Micro Grids: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 131: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Micro Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Micro Grids Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Micro Grids Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Micro Grids Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Micro Grids Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Micro Grids Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Micro Grids Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Micro Grids in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Micro Grids Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Micro Grids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Micro Grids Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Micro Grids Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Micro Grids Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Micro Grids Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Micro Grids Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Micro Grids Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Micro Grids Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Micro Grids Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Micro Grids Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Micro Grids Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Micro Grids Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Micro Grids Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Micro Grids Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Micro Grids Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Micro Grids Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Micro Grids Historic Market by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Micro Grids Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Micro Grids Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Micro Grids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 179: Micro Grids Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Micro
Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Micro Grids Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Micro Grids Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Micro Grids Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Micro Grids Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 188: Micro Grids Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Micro Grids Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Micro Grids Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Micro Grids in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Micro Grids Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Micro Grids Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Micro Grids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Micro Grids Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Micro Grids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Micro Grids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Micro Grids Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Micro Grids Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Micro Grids Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Micro Grids Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Micro Grids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Micro Grids Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
ADVANCED MICROGRID SOLUTIONS (AMS)
ANBARIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS
DAJIE
EATON CORPORATION PLC
EXELON CORPORATION
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
GENERAL MICROGRIDS
GO ELECTRIC
GRAM POWER INDIA PVT.
HOMER ENERGY
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
PARETO ENERGY
POWER ANALYTICS CORPORATION
POWERHIVE
S&C ELECTRIC COMPANY
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
SPIRAE
TESLA, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799103/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article