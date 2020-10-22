Global Micro Grids Industry
Global Micro Grids Market to Reach $49.8 Billion by 2027
Oct 22, 2020, 12:40 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Micro Grids estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.6% over the period 2020-2027. Grid Connected, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$26.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote/Island/Off-Grid segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR
The Micro Grids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 297-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Group
- Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS)
- Anbaric Development Partners
- Dajie Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Exelon Corporation
- General Electric Company
- General MicroGrids
- Go Electric Inc.
- Gram Power India Pvt. Ltd.
- Homer Energy
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Pareto Energy
- Power Analytics Corporation
- Powerhive Inc.
- S&C Electric Company
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
- Spirae, LLC
- Tesla, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Micro Grids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Micro Grids Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Micro Grids Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Micro Grids Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Grid Connected (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Grid Connected (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Grid Connected (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Remote/Island/Off-Grid (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Remote/Island/Off-Grid (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Remote/Island/Off-Grid (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Educational Institutes (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Educational Institutes (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Educational Institutes (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Military (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Military (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Military (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Government (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Government (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Government (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Utilities (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Utilities (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Utilities (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Micro Grids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Micro Grids Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Micro Grids Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Micro Grids Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Micro Grids Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Micro Grids Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Micro Grids Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Micro Grids Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Micro Grids Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Micro Grids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Micro Grids Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Micro
Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Micro Grids Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Micro Grids Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Micro Grids Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Micro Grids Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Micro Grids in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Micro Grids Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Micro Grids Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Micro Grids Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Micro Grids Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Micro Grids Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Micro Grids Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Micro Grids Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Micro Grids Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Micro Grids Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Micro Grids Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Micro Grids Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Micro Grids Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Micro Grids Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Micro Grids Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Micro Grids Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: German Micro Grids Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Micro Grids Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Micro Grids Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Micro Grids in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Micro Grids Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Micro Grids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Micro Grids Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Micro Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Micro Grids Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Micro Grids Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Micro Grids Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Micro Grids Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Micro Grids Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Micro Grids Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Micro Grids Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Micro Grids Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Micro Grids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Micro Grids Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Micro Grids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Micro Grids Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Micro Grids Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Micro Grids Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Micro Grids Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Micro Grids Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Micro Grids Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Micro Grids Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Micro Grids Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Micro Grids Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Micro Grids Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Micro Grids Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Micro Grids Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Micro Grids Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Micro Grids: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Micro Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Micro Grids Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Micro Grids Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Micro Grids Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Micro Grids Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Micro Grids Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Micro Grids Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Micro Grids Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Micro Grids in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Micro Grids Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Micro Grids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Micro Grids Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Micro Grids Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Micro Grids Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Micro Grids Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Micro Grids Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Micro Grids Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Micro Grids Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Micro Grids Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Micro Grids Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Micro Grids Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Micro Grids Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Micro Grids Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Micro Grids Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Micro Grids Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Micro Grids Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Micro Grids Historic Market by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Micro Grids Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Micro Grids Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Micro Grids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Micro Grids Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Micro
Grids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Micro Grids Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Micro Grids Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Micro Grids Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Micro Grids Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Micro Grids Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 188: Micro Grids Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Micro Grids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Micro Grids Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Micro Grids Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Micro Grids Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Micro Grids in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Micro Grids Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Micro Grids Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Micro Grids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Micro Grids Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Micro Grids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Micro Grids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Micro Grids Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Micro Grids Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Micro Grids Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Micro Grids Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Micro Grids Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Micro Grids Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Micro Grids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Micro Grids Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Micro Grids Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 54
