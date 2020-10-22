Global Micro Grids Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Micro Grids estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.6% over the period 2020-2027. Grid Connected, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$26.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote/Island/Off-Grid segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR



The Micro Grids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 297-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS)

Anbaric Development Partners

Dajie Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Exelon Corporation

General Electric Company

General MicroGrids

Go Electric Inc.

Gram Power India Pvt. Ltd.

Homer Energy

Honeywell International, Inc.

Pareto Energy

Power Analytics Corporation

Powerhive Inc.

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Spirae, LLC

Tesla, Inc.









IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 54

