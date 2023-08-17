Global Micro Injection Molding Machine Market Expected to Reach USD 0.7 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 9.9%

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro Injection Molding Machine Market by Type (0-10 tons, 10-30 tons, and 30-40 tons), Application (Medical, Automotive, Fiber Optics, Electronics), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The micro injection molding machine market is projected to reach USD 0.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from USD 0.5 billion in 2023.

The market growth is driven by the expansion of the automotive industry and the increasing demand for medical applications. The shift toward nanotechnology and miniaturization in the medical industry is creating a demand for extremely accurate molds that can perform medical procedures effectively. Additionally, the growing automation of automobiles and the development of electric cars are driving the need for high-precision parts to improve performance.

30 to 40 Tons Clamping Force Segment Dominates the Market

The segment with a clamping force of 30 to 40 tons held the largest market share in 2022. The demand for micro-injection molding machines within this clamping force sector is increased due to the tolerances and shot weights needed for the molds. These machines are commonly employed in applications for the medical, automotive, electronics, fiber optics, and other sectors. The trend of miniaturization is predicted to enhance the need for smaller parts across all industries, further driving the demand for micro-injection molding machinery.

Medical Application Holds the Largest Market Share

Medical is estimated to be the largest application of micro injection molding machines between 2023 and 2028. The global coronavirus outbreak has surged the demand for medical equipment, including surgical devices, medical systems, and other instruments. Technical advancements in the field of medicine are also driving the use of micro components in medical procedures, improving patient outcomes. The intensified R&D in the medical industry is increasing the demand for micro injection molding equipment as well as medical micro parts.

Asia Pacific Leads the Micro Injection Molding Machine Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest micro injection molding machine market during the forecast period, in terms of value. China holds the largest market share for micro injection molding machines in the Asia Pacific. The region's quick expansion of manufacturing facilities and commercial units is driving domestic demand, and initiatives for new technologies and goods are expected to contribute to the region's growth in the micro injection molding machine market. The expanding population will significantly impact the automotive and electronics industries in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The key market players in the micro injection molding machine market include Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Engel Austria GmbH (Austria), Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sodick Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Hillenbrand Inc. (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for miniaturized products



Advancements in manufacturing technologies



Growing trend of miniaturization in consumer electronics

Restraints:

High initial investment



Limited market awareness

Opportunities:

Growing demand in healthcare and automotive industries



Expansion into emerging economies

Challenges:



Complex design and tooling requirements



Competition from alternative technologies

The report provides premium insights on the shift toward electric vehicles driving demand for micro injection molding machines, Asia-Pacific being the largest market, medical application being the largest consumer across regions, China accounting for the largest share in 2022, and India witnessing high demand between 2023 and 2028.

Company Profiles

Major Players

Arburg GmbH & Co. Kg

Engel Austria GmbH

Hillenbrand, Inc.

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Sodick Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Boy Machines, Inc.

Wittmann Battenfeld GmbH

Babyplast (Rambaldi Group)

Other Key Players

Ningbo Shuangsheng Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.

Anntong Ind. Co. Ltd.

Krauss-Maffei Corporation

Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Chuangji Machinery Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $417 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $734.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9 % Regions Covered Global



