Global Micro Integrated Circuit Market Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028 Featuring Samsung, Intel, Qualcomm, Toshiba, Texas Instruments, SK Hynix, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, & Fujitsu

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro Integrated Circuit Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global micro integrated circuit market is expected to reach an estimated $78.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2028. 

The future of the global micro integrated circuit market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, automotive, IT & telecommunication, and manufacturing and automation end use industries.

The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) in hybrid and electric vehicles, growing demand for cloud computing and web hosting, and increasing penetration of integrated circuits in smartphones, computers, medical equipment, and other applications.

List of Micro Integrated Circuit Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies, micro integrated circuit companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Micro Integrated Circuit Market Insights

  • The publisher forecasts that digital IC will remain the largest type segment over the forecast period owing to its low power consumption and high reliability that helps in reducing the size and weight of electronic devices while increasing their efficiency and improving their performance
  • Within this market, automotive will witness the highest growth due to rising research and development activities undertaken by major players in the industry particularly in the area of advanced driver assistance systems and increasing concern towards vehicle safety and security
  • APAC will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for consumer electronics and autonomous vehicles in the region

Features of the Micro Integrated Circuit Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Micro integrated circuit market size estimation in terms of value ($B)
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions
  • Segmentation Analysis: Micro integrated circuit market size by various segments, such as by type, end use Industry, and region
  • Regional Analysis: Micro integrated circuit market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different types, end use Industry, and regions for the micro integrated circuit market
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the micro integrated circuit market
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

Some of the micro integrated circuit companies profiled in this report include:

  • Samsung
  • Intel Corporation
  • Qualcomm Technologies
  • Toshiba
  • Texas Instruments
  • SK Hynix
  • NVIDIA
  • Micron Technology
  • Fujitsu

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Micro Integrated Circuit Market: Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)
3.2. Global Micro Integrated Circuit Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)
3.3: Global Micro Integrated Circuit Market by Type
3.3.1 Digital IC
3.3.2 Analog IC
3.3.3 Mixed-Signal IC
3.4: Global Micro Integrated Circuit Market by End Use Industry
3.4.1 Consumer Electronics
3.4.2 Automotive
3.4.3 IT & Telecommunications
3.4.4 Manufacturing and Automation
3.4.5 Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028
4.1: Micro Integrated Circuit Market by Region
4.2: North American Micro Integrated Circuit Market
4.2.1: North American Micro Integrated Circuit Market by Type: Digital IC, Analog IC, and Mixed-Signal IC
4.2.2: North American Micro Integrated Circuit Market by End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing and Automation, and Others
4.3: European Micro Integrated Circuit Market
4.4: APAC Micro Integrated Circuit Market
4.5: ROW Micro Integrated Circuit Market

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Micro Integrated Circuit Market by Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Micro Integrated Circuit Market by End Use Industry
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Micro Integrated Circuit Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Micro Integrated Circuit Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Micro Integrated Circuit Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Micro Integrated Circuit Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1 Samsung
7.2 Intel Corporation
7.3 Qualcomm Technologies
7.4 Toshiba
7.5 Texas Instruments
7.6 SK Hynix
7.7 NVIDIA Corporation
7.8 Micron Technology
7.9 Fujitsu

