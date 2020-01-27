Global Micro Irrigation System Market is Expected to Reach $17,205.26 Million by 2027
Jan 27, 2020, 17:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Micro Irrigation System market is accounted for $4,852.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $17,205.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in Micro Irrigation System Market include A.T.P. Srl - Avanzate Technologies, Automat Industries Pvt Ltd, Beta Plast Srl, Caylor Industrial Sales Inc, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Rain Bird Corporation, Reboca SL, Tayfur Water Systems, The Toro Company and Wanner Engineering Inc.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing focus on the efficient use of natural resources and rising area under greenhouse vegetable cultivation. However, high initial cost and increase in the investment from the companies is restraining the growth of the market.
Micro irrigation refers to a group of irrigation systems that apply water through small devices. It refers to low-pressure irrigation systems that sprinkle, splash or drip water. These devices supply water onto the surface of soil that is close to the plant or below the soil surface directly into the plant root region. Micro-sprinklers are emitters commonly known as sprinkler or spray heads. These systems are extremely popular not only in arid regions and urban locations but also in humid regions where water supply is limited and expensive. In irrigated agriculture, micro-irrigation is widely utilized for mulched crops, row crops, nurseries, greenhouses, orchards, and nurseries. In urban sites, it is used for ornamental planting.
By end users, farmers segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast due to rising demand for advanced systems that will help to eliminate water logging and Stalinization issues, requirement for decreasing cost of irrigation on unit land will additionally support the market growth. Further, involvement of private entities to support irrigation activities will further support overall industry growth.
On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period. China is one of the leading manufacturers of micro-irrigation system components. China exports components to many nations which are further expected to grow in the future. The Asian Development Bank is empowering small farmers in China to use these systems. India is mostly dependent on rain fed agriculture and the use of this system will help the Indian agriculture sector in reducing the dependence on rain and also can help in increasing productivity.
Components Covered:
- Central Pivot
- Lateral Move
- Drip Irrigation
- Sprinkler Irrigation
Crop Types Covered:
- Field Crops
- Forage & Grass
- Orchard Crops
- Plantation Crops
- Other Crop Types
Applications Covered:
- Field Crops
- Orchards and Vineyards
- Plantation Crops
- Turf and Ornamentals
End Users Covered:
- Government
- Greenhouse
- Large and Corporate Farming
- Small Farming
- Other End Users
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
