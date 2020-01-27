Global Micro Irrigation System Market is Expected to Reach $17,205.26 Million by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Micro Irrigation System market is accounted for $4,852.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $17,205.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Micro Irrigation System Market include A.T.P. Srl - Avanzate Technologies, Automat Industries Pvt Ltd, Beta Plast Srl, Caylor Industrial Sales Inc, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Rain Bird Corporation, Reboca SL, Tayfur Water Systems, The Toro Company and Wanner Engineering Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing focus on the efficient use of natural resources and rising area under greenhouse vegetable cultivation. However, high initial cost and increase in the investment from the companies is restraining the growth of the market.

Micro irrigation refers to a group of irrigation systems that apply water through small devices. It refers to low-pressure irrigation systems that sprinkle, splash or drip water. These devices supply water onto the surface of soil that is close to the plant or below the soil surface directly into the plant root region. Micro-sprinklers are emitters commonly known as sprinkler or spray heads. These systems are extremely popular not only in arid regions and urban locations but also in humid regions where water supply is limited and expensive. In irrigated agriculture, micro-irrigation is widely utilized for mulched crops, row crops, nurseries, greenhouses, orchards, and nurseries. In urban sites, it is used for ornamental planting.

By end users, farmers segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast due to rising demand for advanced systems that will help to eliminate water logging and Stalinization issues, requirement for decreasing cost of irrigation on unit land will additionally support the market growth. Further, involvement of private entities to support irrigation activities will further support overall industry growth.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period. China is one of the leading manufacturers of micro-irrigation system components. China exports components to many nations which are further expected to grow in the future. The Asian Development Bank is empowering small farmers in China to use these systems. India is mostly dependent on rain fed agriculture and the use of this system will help the Indian agriculture sector in reducing the dependence on rain and also can help in increasing productivity.

Components Covered:

Central Pivot

Lateral Move

Drip Irrigation

Sprinkler Irrigation

Crop Types Covered:

Field Crops

Forage & Grass

Orchard Crops

Plantation Crops

Other Crop Types

Applications Covered:

Field Crops

Orchards and Vineyards

Plantation Crops

Turf and Ornamentals

End Users Covered:

Government

Greenhouse

Large and Corporate Farming

Small Farming

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

