Global Micro LED Display Market Expected to Reach $1,945.6 Million by 2025

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the global micro-LED display market. In 2018, China is expected to register the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific market. However, Germany is expected to lead the overall market in Europe in 2018. In the same year, the U.S. is estimated to dominate the North American market.

The global micro-LED display market is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for bright & power-efficient display panels and increase in preference of electronic giants towards micro-LED displays. However, high cost of micro-LED display is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

In 2018, based on product, the large-scale display segment is anticipated to dominate the global micro-LED display market, in terms of revenue. However, based on industry vertical, consumer electronics is projected to lead the global market in the same year.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

On the basis of product type large-scale display is expected to generate the highest revenue in 2018.

In 2018, the consumer electronics on the basis of industry vertical segment is projected to account the highest revenue in the micro-LED display market.

LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Apple Inc., Samsung, Sony Corporation, Oculus, VueReal, LG Display, Play Nitride, eLUX, Rohinni LLC, and Aledia.

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

