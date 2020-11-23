Global Micro Mobile Data Center Markets, 2020-2025 - Increasing Demand for Rugged Data Centers / Growing Demand for Plug-And-Play Data Centers / Rising Number of Branch Office Automation

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro Mobile Data Center Market by Application (Instant Data Center, Remote Office and Branch Office, and Edge Computing), Rack Unit (Up to 20 RU, 20 RU to 40 RU, and Above 40 RU), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Micro Mobile Data Center Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 3.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 6.5 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the Forecast Period.

The micro mobile data center is a self-contained infrastructural design achieved by integrating the storage, processing, and networking modules required to run indoor and outdoor applications in a secure computing environment. Micro mobile data centers are available in standardized prefabricated sizes that enable the data center owners to save their capital investment and the time needed in building data centers by the traditional approach.



The size and flexibility features of micro mobile data centers make them ideal for use in applications, such as instant data centers, remote office and branch office, and edge computing. The growing requirement for high-performing, energy-efficient, and cost-effective data center solutions is the major growth driver of the micro mobile data center market.

Edge computing application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With an accelerated demand for instantaneous access to data anytime and anywhere, edge computing and micro mobile data centers are becoming more abundant and increasingly valuable. The cost factor plays a major role in most businesses. Traditional data centers and server closets usually come with high upfront fees, whereas micro mobile data centers are more affordable and do not occupy an unnecessary room.



Connecting billions of devices to the cloud presents numerous challenges, bandwidth restrictions, data security risks, and reduced communication between computing infrastructure. Edge computing has the potential to prevent such issues from arising as the physical infrastructure is located closer to the source data. Micro mobile data centers are a perfect fit for organizations that wish to leverage low latency edge computing.

BFSI vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The BFSI sector is witnessing an increased adoption of advanced and digitalized systems that are quickly replacing legacy systems. The growth in the amount of data generated from the adoption of these systems is further fueling the demand for advanced data center systems.



The BFSI segment comprises organizations that are into banking services, such as core banking, corporate, retail, investment, private, and cards; financial services such as payment gateways, stockbroking, and mutual funds; and insurance services covering both life and general insurance policies. The data generated by these organizations is critical and requires secure and efficient storage. Moreover, the BFSI sector is characterized by the requirement for faster response times and efficient processing capabilities. Micro mobile data centers can be utilized to securely store data closer to the end user.

