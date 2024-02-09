Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2024 - A $16.36 Billion Market by 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent advent in the urban transportation landscape has been ushered in with a significant acceleration in the use of electric micro-mobility platforms. A comprehensive new industry analysis focusing on micro-mobility charging infrastructure underscores an impressive growth trajectory, with the market expected to burgeon from $5.66 billion in 2023 to $7.06 billion in 2024, marking a robust 24.9% CAGR.

In light of increasing environmental concerns and a pressing demand for sustainable urban transit solutions, the global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market is witnessing a substantial influx of innovation and enterprise activity. Technological breakthroughs in ultra-fast charging and AI-enabled smart platforms are set to redefine user convenience in micro-mobility services, further driving market expansion.

The Asia-Pacific region, leading with the largest market share in 2023, is accompanied by North America projected to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period. These developments are a testament to the rising commitment to eco-friendly transportation solutions and the need for the evolution of last-mile connectivity in densely populated urban centers.

Market Dynamics Fueling Growth

In-depth analysis predicts a sustained 23.4% CAGR through to 2028, with the market reaching $16.36 billion .

through to 2028, with the market reaching . Integration with public transport networks and smart city initiatives are pivotal influences shaping market progression.

The report highlights a notable surge in e-scooters, driven by a pandemic-induced focus on social distancing and a global commitment to net-zero emissions.

Technological Advancement: A Cornerstone for Development

Key industry players' focus on advanced product offerings is spurring growth, with the adoption of ultra-fast charging technology and AI-enhanced predictive analysis tools underpinning strategic moves within the market.

In an industry marked by competitive innovation, the report details the acquisition of DUCKT by Acton, a strategy enabling the U.S. company to leverage end-to-end Micro-Mobility-as-a-Service and Infrastructure as a Service on a global scale. Similarly, developments such as Dat Bike's ultra-fast charging station launch and Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.'s Mobilyze Pro introduction signify the dynamic nature of the market's growth.

Key Market Players and Infrastructure Classification

The report also provides an extensive coverage of the key players defining the micro-mobility charging infrastructure market landscape, including innovations in both wired and wireless system categories that accommodate a diverse range of electric vehicles, from e-scooters to e-bikes and beyond.

Reflecting an integrated approach to comprehensive data analysis, the report provides valuable insights for stakeholders across the micro-mobility charging infrastructure service spectrum. Entities contributing to this advancing market thrive by providing essential services, including charging solutions, vehicle maintenance, and intelligent transport systems, all intrinsic to fostering market growth.

As the micro-mobility charging infrastructure market continues to flourish, driven by technological innovation, environmental imperatives, and evolving urban transport demands, the new report adds to the repository of strategic market insights, indicating a promising outlook for the industry's future.

Companies Profiled

Ather Energy Private Limited

Bike-energy GmbH

Bikeep Inc.

Flower Turbines Inc.

Giulio Barbieri SRL

Ground Control Systems Inc.

Magment GmbH

Perch Mobility Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Solum PV S.L.

Swiftmile Inc.

The Mobility House GmbH

GetCharged Inc.

Charge-e Inc.

Greenspot EV Charging

Tritium Pty Ltd.

Webasto SE

ABL Group B.V.

Alfen N.V.

Ampcontrol Pty Ltd

Blink Charging Co.

ChargeLab Ltd.

CIRCONTROL S.A.

Delta-Q Technologies Corporation

Ekoenergetyka-Polska Sp. z o.o.

EVoCharge B.V.

FLO Services Inc.

GreenFlux B.V.

innogy SE

KEBA AG

Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.

