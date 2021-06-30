FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 392 Companies: 70 - Players covered include ABB Ltd.; ABShot Tecnics S.L.; BÃ¼hler Motor GmbH; Changzhou Fulling Motor Co., Ltd.; Constar Micromotor Co., Ltd.; FAULHABER Group; Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd.; maxon motor AG; Nidec Corporation; Precision Microdrives Limited; Printed Motor Works Limited; Shinano Kenshi Co., Ltd.; Siemens AG; Telco Intercontinental Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Technology (Brushless, Brushed); Application (Automotive, Industrial Automation, Medical Equipment, Construction Equipment, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Micro Motors Market to Reach $34 Billion by 2026

Micro motors are miniaturized motors used in products in a range of industries, for mobility applications specifically. High energy efficiency, portability and the ability of notifying vibrations are the major attributes of these motors. These attributes make the motors better substitutes to traditional small sized motors in a number of applications. The market for micro motors is mainly driven by rise in industrial automation, increasing demand from medical equipment and automotive industry, growing use in aircraft systems, and emerging applications in communications equipment, home appliance and 3D printers. The growing trend of factory automation in countries across the world and increasing vehicle numbers are the two main factors propelling growth. The rise in lab automation also bodes well for micro motors market driven by growing need for precision motion control solutions. Micro motors find application as miniature piezo motors in medical pipette, telemedicine robots, MRI robot, endoscopy surgical precision, robotic biopsy system, infusion pumps, ultrasound transducer, and pharmaceutical dispensing among others. Demand for ultra-micro motors increased significantly over the past few years driven by rapid communications growth and increased proliferation of micro video games, healthcare equipment and consumer electronics.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Micro Motors estimated at US$26.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. Brushless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$24.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Brushed segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.1% share of the global Micro Motors market. Brushless motors are expected to witness heightened demand in automotive applications, such as in plug-in electric vehicles with electromechanically-driven powertrain and chassis systems. Thus, the rising sales of electric vehicles in the automotive industry bode well for brushless motors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach of $8.6 Billion by 2026

The Micro Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.29% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness robust demand for micro motors on account of growing automotive industry, increase in healthcare centers, and rise in mining and construction activities. The growing industrial automation in China offers lucrative growth opportunities in the region. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

