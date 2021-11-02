Global Micro-packaging Markets Report 2021-2026 Featuring Amcor, American Packaging, Beacon Converters, Berry Global, British Polythene Industries, Sigma Plastics Group, and Sealed Air

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro-packaging: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for micro-packaging is estimated to grow from $540.4 million in 2021 to reach $704.2 million by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global micro-packaging market by function, application, packaging type and region. The report discusses the application of commercially available micro-packaging to derive specific market estimations. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global micro-packaging market.

A patent analysis provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global micro-packaging market is segmented based on materials, end-user, packaging type and region. Estimated values used are based on the manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Micro-packaging, as the name suggests, incorporates packaging materials that are flexible and sustainable. It is a niche market. However, with the rising popularity of sustainable products worldwide, the demand for micro-packaging is projected to grow substantially and be fueled by increasing spending on research and development activities.

Micro-packaging is a relatively new concept and presents lucrative growth opportunities in almost every vertical part of the packaging industry. In view of the increasing popularity of efficient and advanced packaging solutions, micro-packaging is expected to benefit from technological advances, mainly in the health care sector.

Micro-packaging is slowly gaining in the field of packaging. Growing technological advancements in the field of material science have encouraged manufacturers to create micro-packaging for the food and beverage industry and medical industry. The major driver in regard to the global micro-packaging market is the fact that this packaging can be recycled, thus reducing waste and decreasing pollution.

In addition, the growth of the food and beverage industry and growing economies such as China, India, Italy, Taiwan, Turkey and Mexico are driving the growth of the micro-packaging market. Growing developments and innovations in these industries are further fueling the market growth. Growth is also coming from the expanding cosmetics industry worldwide.

The demand for flexible green packaging is projected to grow substantially owing to the rising demand from the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. Micro-packaging is primarily used in the food and beverage industry, medical industry and personal care products industry. In all of these applications, micro-packaging is used as a sustainable packaging solution.

Increasing disposable income is fueling the demand for consumer goods; this, coupled with the growing demand from the personal care industry, is projected to augment the market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada , Germany , U.K., France , Italy , Spain , Netherlands , China , India , Japan , Australia , South Korea , and other emerging economies

, , U.K., , , , , , , , , , and other emerging economies Discussion of major factors driving the growth of global micro-packaging market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the marketplace

Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Amcor Ltd., American Packaging Corp. (APC), Beacon Converters Inc., Berry Global Inc., British Polythene Industries PLC, Sigma Plastics Group Inc., and Sealed Air Corp.

The North American market for micro-packaging is estimated to grow from $188.5 million in 2021 to reach $248.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to reach by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The European market for micro-packaging is estimated to grow from $162.9 million in 2021 to reach $214.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Micro-packaging is Slowly Gaining Importance in Packaging

Market Definition

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of This Report

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Micro-packaging Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Chapter 3 Packaging Industry Outlook

Overview

Nanotechnology is a Key to Success in Micro-packaging

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Materials Used for Micro-packaging

Green Polymers and Bioplastics

Paper and Board

Aluminum

Chapter 4 Micro-packaging: Global Market Analysis

Growing Demand for Barrier Packaging

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Nanocoating-based Packaging

Nanocomposite-based Packaging

Polymer Nanocomposite

Natural Biopolymers

Preparation of Nanocomposites

Nanofilm-based Packaging

Flexible Paper

Liquid Cartons

Other Packaging Types

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Function

Antimicrobial Packaging

Active Packaging

Food Products and Food Packaging Films

Protective Functions

Storage Function

Anti-counterfeiting

Discriminability

Self-destructiveness

Inimitability

Other Functions

Loading and Transport Functions

Promotional Function

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction of Micro-packing into the Consumer Markets

Food Industry Packaging

Types of Polymer Nanocomposite Micro-packaging

Microperforated Food Packaging

Beverage Industry Packaging

Medical Industry Packaging

Consumer Goods Packaging

Personal Care Products Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Protection and Preservation During Storage

Other Applications

Company Profiles

Amcor Ltd.

American Packaging Corp.

Aphena Pharma Solutions

Beacon Converters Inc.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Bilcare Research (Bilcare Ltd.)

Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg

British Polythene Industries Plc (Rpc Bpi Group)

Catalent Inc.

Cellpack Packaging

Clondalkin Group Holdings Bv

Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Cryopak

Emmerson Packaging

Flair Flexible Packaging Corp.

Gascogne Flexible

Glenroy Inc.

Goglio Group

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

Klockner Pentaplast

Mckesson Rxpak

Mondi Group Plc

Novolex-Carlyle Group

Oliver-Tolas

Paxxus

Perlen Packaging Llc

Plastic Ingenuity Inc.

Prent Corp.

Printpak Medical

Printpack Inc.

Proampac Llc

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

Schur Flexibles Group

Sealed Air Corp.

Sigma Plastics Group Inc.

Swiss Pac

Sudpack Verpackungen Gmbh + Co. Kg

Tekni-Plex

United Drug Plc

Vetter Pharma International

Wipak Group

