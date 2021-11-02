Global Micro-packaging Markets Report 2021-2026 Featuring Amcor, American Packaging, Beacon Converters, Berry Global, British Polythene Industries, Sigma Plastics Group, and Sealed Air

Nov 02, 2021, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro-packaging: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for micro-packaging is estimated to grow from $540.4 million in 2021 to reach $704.2 million by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global micro-packaging market by function, application, packaging type and region. The report discusses the application of commercially available micro-packaging to derive specific market estimations. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global micro-packaging market.
A patent analysis provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global micro-packaging market is segmented based on materials, end-user, packaging type and region. Estimated values used are based on the manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Micro-packaging, as the name suggests, incorporates packaging materials that are flexible and sustainable. It is a niche market. However, with the rising popularity of sustainable products worldwide, the demand for micro-packaging is projected to grow substantially and be fueled by increasing spending on research and development activities.
Micro-packaging is a relatively new concept and presents lucrative growth opportunities in almost every vertical part of the packaging industry. In view of the increasing popularity of efficient and advanced packaging solutions, micro-packaging is expected to benefit from technological advances, mainly in the health care sector.
Micro-packaging is slowly gaining in the field of packaging. Growing technological advancements in the field of material science have encouraged manufacturers to create micro-packaging for the food and beverage industry and medical industry. The major driver in regard to the global micro-packaging market is the fact that this packaging can be recycled, thus reducing waste and decreasing pollution.
In addition, the growth of the food and beverage industry and growing economies such as China, India, Italy, Taiwan, Turkey and Mexico are driving the growth of the micro-packaging market. Growing developments and innovations in these industries are further fueling the market growth. Growth is also coming from the expanding cosmetics industry worldwide.
The demand for flexible green packaging is projected to grow substantially owing to the rising demand from the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. Micro-packaging is primarily used in the food and beverage industry, medical industry and personal care products industry. In all of these applications, micro-packaging is used as a sustainable packaging solution.
Increasing disposable income is fueling the demand for consumer goods; this, coupled with the growing demand from the personal care industry, is projected to augment the market during the forecast period.
Report Highlights
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and other emerging economies
- Discussion of major factors driving the growth of global micro-packaging market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the marketplace
- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Amcor Ltd., American Packaging Corp. (APC), Beacon Converters Inc., Berry Global Inc., British Polythene Industries PLC, Sigma Plastics Group Inc., and Sealed Air Corp.
- The North American market for micro-packaging is estimated to grow from $188.5 million in 2021 to reach $248.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
- The European market for micro-packaging is estimated to grow from $162.9 million in 2021 to reach $214.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Micro-packaging is Slowly Gaining Importance in Packaging
- Market Definition
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of This Report
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Micro-packaging Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Chapter 3 Packaging Industry Outlook
- Overview
- Nanotechnology is a Key to Success in Micro-packaging
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Materials Used for Micro-packaging
- Green Polymers and Bioplastics
- Paper and Board
- Aluminum
Chapter 4 Micro-packaging: Global Market Analysis
- Growing Demand for Barrier Packaging
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Nanocoating-based Packaging
- Nanocomposite-based Packaging
- Polymer Nanocomposite
- Natural Biopolymers
- Preparation of Nanocomposites
- Nanofilm-based Packaging
- Flexible Paper
- Liquid Cartons
- Other Packaging Types
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Function
- Antimicrobial Packaging
- Active Packaging
- Food Products and Food Packaging Films
- Protective Functions
- Storage Function
- Anti-counterfeiting
- Discriminability
- Self-destructiveness
- Inimitability
- Other Functions
- Loading and Transport Functions
- Promotional Function
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction of Micro-packing into the Consumer Markets
- Food Industry Packaging
- Types of Polymer Nanocomposite Micro-packaging
- Microperforated Food Packaging
- Beverage Industry Packaging
- Medical Industry Packaging
- Consumer Goods Packaging
- Personal Care Products Packaging
- Industrial Packaging
- Protection and Preservation During Storage
- Other Applications
Company Profiles
- Amcor Ltd.
- American Packaging Corp.
- Aphena Pharma Solutions
- Beacon Converters Inc.
- Bemis Co., Inc.
- Berry Global Inc.
- Bilcare Research (Bilcare Ltd.)
- Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg
- British Polythene Industries Plc (Rpc Bpi Group)
- Catalent Inc.
- Cellpack Packaging
- Clondalkin Group Holdings Bv
- Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh
- Cosmo Films Ltd.
- Coveris Holdings S.A.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Cryopak
- Emmerson Packaging
- Flair Flexible Packaging Corp.
- Gascogne Flexible
- Glenroy Inc.
- Goglio Group
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
- Klockner Pentaplast
- Mckesson Rxpak
- Mondi Group Plc
- Novolex-Carlyle Group
- Oliver-Tolas
- Paxxus
- Perlen Packaging Llc
- Plastic Ingenuity Inc.
- Prent Corp.
- Printpak Medical
- Printpack Inc.
- Proampac Llc
- Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
- Schur Flexibles Group
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Sigma Plastics Group Inc.
- Swiss Pac
- Sudpack Verpackungen Gmbh + Co. Kg
- Tekni-Plex
- United Drug Plc
- Vetter Pharma International
- Wipak Group
