Global Micro-Pump Market Research Report - Forecast to 2027

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Introduction

Globally the market for micro-pump is increasing rapidly. Micro-pumps have been playing a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry for last few years. Especially in the processes such as drug discovery, development and delivery. The ability of micro-pump to provide a controlled flow of fluids and controlled delivery of drug dosage into the body of the patients are the major factors boosting the demand for such techniques. This has led to the improved healthcare management and better medical outcomes. Growing demand for micro-pump technology in the medical and pharmaceutical industry has played an important role in the growth of the micro-pump market



Micro-pump market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises of mechanical and non-mechanical. On the basis of industry, market is segmented into pharmaceutical, medical devices, in-vitro diagnostics and others.

Globally the market for micro-pump is expected to grow at the rate of about 17.2% from 2016 to 2027.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: Advanced Microfluidics SA, Alldoo Micropump, Bio-Chem Fluidics, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Dolomite Centre Ltd, IDEX Corporation, KNF Neuberger Inc., Microfluidica LLC, Servoflo Corporation, Takasago Electric Inc., TOPS Industry & Technology Co. Ltd., World Precision Instruments, Xavitech and others.

Study Objectives:

• To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

• To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, industry, and end users.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.



Target Audience

• Micro pump manufacturers.

• Micro pump equipment suppliers

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government Research Laboratories

• Independent Research Laboratories

• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Academic Institutes and Universities



Key Findings

• The micro-pump global market and is expected to reach $5.28 billion by 2027.

• Mechanical micro-pumps hold the largest share of 66.3% of the micro-pump market.

• North America holds the largest market share of 55.2% of micro-pump market and is anticipated to reach $3.02 billion by the end of forecast period.

• Pharmaceutical Industry holds the largest market share of 54.6% in 2015, and expected to continue the similar growth throughout the forecast period.



The reports also cover country level analysis:

America

• North America

Europe

Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• UK

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

Asia

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia

Middle East & Africa



