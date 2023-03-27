Global Microalgae Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030 - Microalgae Emerges Into the Spotlight as the Biofuel of the Future

Mar 27, 2023, 12:15 ET
Global Microalgae Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Microalgae estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Spirulina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$706.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chlorella segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $299.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Microalgae market in the U.S. is estimated at US$299.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$331.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Urgency of Ensuring Sustainability & Robust Investments in Algal Biotechnology as a Means to Achieve the Goal Provides the Foundation for Growth
- Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why
- The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come
- Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade
- Interest Deepens in Algal Biotechnology as a Potent Tool for Establishing a Circular Bioeconomy
- After Years of Neglect, The Current Focus on Sustainability is Bringing Algae Biotechnology Back Into the Spotlight
- Microalgae: A Quick Primer
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Robust Outlook for Nutraceuticals Strengthened by Pandemic Induced Focus on Immunity Drives Opportunities for Algae as Supplements and Nutritional/Functional Food Sources
- Nutraceuticals Market Outlook
- Increasing Familiarity With & Confidence in Nutraceuticals Primes the Market for Acceptance of Algae Based Food & Supplements
- Marine Nutraceuticals in the Spotlight
- Expanding Population, Rising Food Security & Increasing Consumption of Meat Drive Popularity of Microalgae as Feed Ingredients for Livestock Production
- Rise in Animal Meat Production Drives Demand for Feed Fortification by Algae Among Livestock Farmers
- Ban on Use of Antibiotics Drives Demand for Microalgal-Based Feed
- Increasing Animal Feed Sources with Algae: A Review
- Growing Popularity of Non-Animal Based Protein Bodes Well for the Rise of Algae Proteins
- Rising Carbon Footprint of Animal Agriculture Leads to Shift in Consumer Preference for Non-Animal Based Protein Alternatives
- A Growing Market for Protein Alternatives Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Algae Proteins
- Microalgae in the Food Industry is Poised for Healthy Growth
- Microalgae Emerges Into the Spotlight as the Biofuel of the Future
- Biodiesel Outlook in the Wake of Decarburization Efforts
- Robust Growth Projected for Biodiesel Brightens the Outlook for Algae Biofuel: Global Market for Biofuel (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Growing Consensus that the Widely Adopted Biofuel Strategy to Reduce Vehicle Emission in Reality Is a Mistake, Drives Interest in Algae Biofuel
- Algae Based Biofuel Storms into a Spotlight With the Promise of Remedying the Situation
- Algae Based Inks Emerges as the Future of Inks
- Here's What is Going on the Field of Algae Based Inks
- Strong Demand for Eco-Friendly Ink from the Packaging Industry Bodes Well for Growth in this Segment
- Algae Cosmetics Promises to Slice Through the Lucrative Cosmetics Industry Supported by the Trend Towards Natural Ingredients
- Consumers Switching to Natural & Organic Cosmetics Lead Manufacturers to Explore the Potential of Using Algae in Cosmetics
- Algae's Role the Future of the Global Beauty Industry: A Review
- Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Expands Algae & Microalgae Applications in Drug Formulations
- More Drugs Being Manufactured Means More Opportunities for the Use of Algae in Medicines & Drug Development
- Algae in Medicine: A Review
