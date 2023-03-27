Global Microalgae Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030 - Microalgae Emerges Into the Spotlight as the Biofuel of the Future

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microalgae: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Microalgae Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Microalgae estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Spirulina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$706.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chlorella segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $299.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Microalgae market in the U.S. is estimated at US$299.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$331.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Urgency of Ensuring Sustainability & Robust Investments in Algal Biotechnology as a Means to Achieve the Goal Provides the Foundation for Growth

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come

Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade

Interest Deepens in Algal Biotechnology as a Potent Tool for Establishing a Circular Bioeconomy

After Years of Neglect, The Current Focus on Sustainability is Bringing Algae Biotechnology Back Into the Spotlight

Microalgae: A Quick Primer

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Nutraceuticals Strengthened by Pandemic Induced Focus on Immunity Drives Opportunities for Algae as Supplements and Nutritional/Functional Food Sources

Nutraceuticals Market Outlook

Increasing Familiarity With & Confidence in Nutraceuticals Primes the Market for Acceptance of Algae Based Food & Supplements

Marine Nutraceuticals in the Spotlight

Expanding Population, Rising Food Security & Increasing Consumption of Meat Drive Popularity of Microalgae as Feed Ingredients for Livestock Production

Rise in Animal Meat Production Drives Demand for Feed Fortification by Algae Among Livestock Farmers

Ban on Use of Antibiotics Drives Demand for Microalgal-Based Feed

Increasing Animal Feed Sources with Algae: A Review

Growing Popularity of Non-Animal Based Protein Bodes Well for the Rise of Algae Proteins

Rising Carbon Footprint of Animal Agriculture Leads to Shift in Consumer Preference for Non-Animal Based Protein Alternatives

A Growing Market for Protein Alternatives Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Algae Proteins

Microalgae in the Food Industry is Poised for Healthy Growth

Microalgae Emerges Into the Spotlight as the Biofuel of the Future

Biodiesel Outlook in the Wake of Decarburization Efforts

Robust Growth Projected for Biodiesel Brightens the Outlook for Algae Biofuel: Global Market for Biofuel (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Growing Consensus that the Widely Adopted Biofuel Strategy to Reduce Vehicle Emission in Reality Is a Mistake, Drives Interest in Algae Biofuel

Algae Based Biofuel Storms into a Spotlight With the Promise of Remedying the Situation

Algae Based Inks Emerges as the Future of Inks

Here's What is Going on the Field of Algae Based Inks

Strong Demand for Eco-Friendly Ink from the Packaging Industry Bodes Well for Growth in this Segment

from the Packaging Industry Bodes Well for Growth in this Segment Algae Cosmetics Promises to Slice Through the Lucrative Cosmetics Industry Supported by the Trend Towards Natural Ingredients

Consumers Switching to Natural & Organic Cosmetics Lead Manufacturers to Explore the Potential of Using Algae in Cosmetics

Algae's Role the Future of the Global Beauty Industry: A Review

Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Expands Algae & Microalgae Applications in Drug Formulations

More Drugs Being Manufactured Means More Opportunities for the Use of Algae in Medicines & Drug Development

Algae in Medicine: A Review

