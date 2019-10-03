Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market : World Market - Opportunities and Forecast

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market. The report has analysed the Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market By Metabolic Products (Biomass Formation, Bio-Surfactants, Bio-Polymers, Bio-Solvents, Organic Acids, Bio- Gases, Bio-emulsifiers, and Hydrocarbon Metabolism), By Applications (Interfacial tension reduction, Emulsification and de-emulsification, Selective plugging & Wettability alteration, Gas production, Biodegradation), By Well Type (Offshore & Onshore). The Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (US, Canada, Rest Of North America, Mexico, Venezuela, Rest Of Latin America, Russia, Rest Of Europe, China, Australia, Rest Of Asia Pacific, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Angola, Rest Of MEA) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market was valued at USD 195 Million in the year 2018 with global production volume of 2620.83 Thousand tonnes oil eq. Aging Oil and Gas Infrastructure, Rise in offshore drilling activities, Need for alternative technologies, Economic & Environmental Factors, Lower Crude Oil Prices, CO2 Reducing Emission Policies & Rise in Demand for Fuel are the basic reasons behind increased demands for the Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market. Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market has gained importance as increasing consumption requirement influences the exploration of already matured oilfields. These markets are influenced by many factors including fluctuating crude oil and natural gas prices, changing consumer preferences, growing concern to reduce greenhouse emission and the overall strength of the economy.



China has high exporting capacity for Natural Gas as well as being the world's largest net importer of petroleum and other liquids. This has made Asia Pacific market for MEOR to grow during 2019-2024. Similarly, MEOR Market for Middle East & Africa comprises of Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Angola, as their most demanding nations for oil and gas because of their high consumption demand for energy due to high industrial and manufacturing sector. North America has been able to maintain its high market for MEOR owing to its numerous MEOR field trials & projects especially in United States and Canada.



Scope of the Report

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis by Metabolic Product – Biomass Formation, Bio-Surfactants, Bio-Polymers, Bio-Solvents, Organic Acids, Bio- Gases, Bio-emulsifiers, and Hydrocarbon Metabolism

• Analysis by Application – Interfacial tension reduction, Emulsification and de-emulsification, Selective plugging & Wettability alteration, Gas production, Biodegradation.

• Analysis by Well Type – Offshore, Onshore

• Competitive Landscape



Regional Market – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis by Metabolic Product – Biomass Formation, Bio-Surfactants, Bio-Polymers, Bio-Solvents, Organic Acids, Bio- Gases, Bio-emulsifiers, and Hydrocarbon Metabolism

• Analysis by Application – Interfacial tension reduction, Emulsification and de-emulsification, Selective plugging & Wettability alteration, Gas production, Biodegradation.

• Analysis by Well Type – Offshore, Onshore

• Prominent Companies



Country Analysis – Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market - United States, Canada, Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, China, Australia, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Angola (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis by Metabolic Product – Biomass Formation, Bio-Surfactants, Bio-Polymers, Bio-Solvents, Organic Acids, Bio- Gases, Bio-emulsifiers, and Hydrocarbon Metabolism

• Analysis by Application – Interfacial tension reduction, Emulsification and de-emulsification, Selective plugging & Wettability alteration, Gas production, Biodegradation.

• Analysis by Well Type – Offshore, Onshore

• Prominent Companies



Other Report Highlights

Market Share of Leading Companies

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Company Analysis – Equinor, Gulf Energy LLC, BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Glori Energy Inc., ConocoPhillips, DuPont, Genome Prairie, Chemiphase, Titan Oil Recovery Inc.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



