Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market to Reach $45.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Microbial Fermentation Technology estimated at US$30 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Antibiotics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Enzymes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Microbial Fermentation Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)-

Amyris, Inc.

Biocon Ltd.

BioVectra Inc.

Danone UK

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza Group AG

Novozymes A/S

TerraVia Holdings, Inc.

United Breweries Ltd.

