02 Jun, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbiome Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an understanding and access to the microbiome partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in microbiome partnering deals
- Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development
- Microbiome partnering contract documents
- Top microbiome deals by value
The Global Microbiome Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the microbiome partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter microbiome partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors microbiome technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains links to online copies of actual microbiome deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Report scope
The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to microbiome trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Microbiome Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023 includes:
- Trends in microbiome dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 250 microbiome deal records and contract documents where available
- The leading microbiome deals by value since 2010
- Most active microbiome dealmakers since 2010
- The leading microbiome partnering resources
In Global Microbiome Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023, the available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy and technology target
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in microbiome dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Microbiome partnering over the years
2.3. Most active microbiome dealmakers
2.4. Microbiome partnering by deal type
2.5. Microbiome partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for microbiome partnering
2.6.1 Microbiome partnering headline values
2.6.2 Microbiome deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Microbiome deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Microbiome royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading microbiome deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top microbiome deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active microbiome dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active microbiome dealmakers
4.3. Most active microbiome partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Microbiome contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Microbiome contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Microbiome dealmaking by technology type
Companies Mentioned
- 4D Pharma
- 9 Meters Biopharma
- Aarhus University
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- ADL Bionatur Solutions
- ADM
- AIDS Clinical Trials Group
- Alimentary Health
- Allergan
- ALS Association
- Amag Pharmaceuticals
- American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)
- Ancilia Biosciences
- AnimalBiome
- AntibioTx
- Arc Bio
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Ariana Pharma
- Arranta Bio
- Artizan Biosciences
- Assembly Biosciences
- AstraZeneca
- Aurealis Therapeutics
- Azitra
- BASF
- Bayer
- Bayer CropScience
- Bayer Healthcare
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beam Therapeutics
- Bertin Pharma
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Bio-Me
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- BIOASTER
- Biocodex Microbiota Foundation
- Biocogent
- Biocore
- Biofortis
- Biohaven Pharmaceuticals
- BiomeBank
- Biomecite Diagnostics
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
- Biomica
- Biomillenia
- Biomodels
- BiomX
- BionX Medical Technologies
- Bio Palette
- Biosortia Pharmaceuticals
- Bloom Science
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boston University School of Medicine
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Brown University
- Cancer Research UK
- CARB-X
- Carbiotix
- Cargill
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Centre Leon Berard
- Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique
- Centro Sperimentale del Latte
- Children's Hospital Boston
- Circuit Clinical
- Clalit Health Services
- CN Bio
- Commense
- Companion PBx
- Compass Minerals Plant Nutrition
- ConsortiaTX
- COPD Foundation
- CoreBiome
- Cornell University
- CosmosID
- Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America
- CryoXtract
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- DayTwo
- DDL Diagnostic Laboratory
- Debiopharm
- Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
- Department of Health and Human Services
- Dermala
- Diversigen
- DuPont
- DuPont Pharmaceuticals
- DuPont Pioneer
- Eagle Genomics
- EcoMetrix
- Elanco
- Eligo Bioscience
- Emulate
- EnBiotix
- Enterome Bioscience
- EpiBiome
- European Commission
- Evah
- Evelo Biosciences
- Evogene
- Evolve BioSystems
- Evotec
- ExeGi Pharma
- Felix Biotechnology
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Finch Therapeutics
- Florida International University
- Food Marble Digestive Health
- Forsyth Institute
- French National Institute for Agricultural Research
- Fundacion Progreso y Salud
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- Genentech
- General Automation Lab Technologies
- Genetic Analysis
- Genewiz
- Genome and Company
- GenomeQuest
- Georges Francois Leclerc Center
- German Cryo
- Gilead Sciences
- Ginkgo BioWorks
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Glycosyn
- Gnubiotics Sciences
- Greenteaspoon
- Hackensack Meridian Health
- Hadassah Medical Center
- Hamilton Company
- Harvard School of Public Health
- Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
- Harvard University
- Helomics
- HLH BioPharma Vertriebs
- Holobiome
- Horizon 2020
- Hospital of University of Strasbourg
- Hudson Institute of Medical Research
- Human Longevity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqlv7o
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article