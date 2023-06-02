DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbiome Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an understanding and access to the microbiome partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.

Trends in microbiome partnering deals

Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

Microbiome partnering contract documents

Top microbiome deals by value

The Global Microbiome Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the microbiome partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter microbiome partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors microbiome technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains links to online copies of actual microbiome deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Report scope



The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to microbiome trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Microbiome Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023 includes:

Trends in microbiome dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 250 microbiome deal records and contract documents where available

The leading microbiome deals by value since 2010

Most active microbiome dealmakers since 2010

The leading microbiome partnering resources

In Global Microbiome Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in microbiome dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Microbiome partnering over the years

2.3. Most active microbiome dealmakers

2.4. Microbiome partnering by deal type

2.5. Microbiome partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for microbiome partnering

2.6.1 Microbiome partnering headline values

2.6.2 Microbiome deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Microbiome deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Microbiome royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading microbiome deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top microbiome deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active microbiome dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active microbiome dealmakers

4.3. Most active microbiome partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Microbiome contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Microbiome contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Microbiome dealmaking by technology type



Companies Mentioned

4D Pharma

9 Meters Biopharma

Aarhus University

University Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

ADL Bionatur Solutions

ADM

AIDS Clinical Trials Group

Alimentary Health

Allergan

ALS Association

Amag Pharmaceuticals

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Ancilia Biosciences

AnimalBiome

AntibioTx

Arc Bio

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Argonne National Laboratory

Ariana Pharma

Arranta Bio

Artizan Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences

AstraZeneca

Aurealis Therapeutics

Azitra

BASF

Bayer

Bayer CropScience

Bayer Healthcare

Baylor College of Medicine

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beam Therapeutics

Bertin Pharma

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Bio-Me

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BIOASTER

Biocodex Microbiota Foundation

Biocogent

Biocore

Biofortis

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

BiomeBank

Biomecite Diagnostics

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

Biomica

Biomillenia

Biomodels

BiomX

BionX Medical Technologies

Bio Palette

Biosortia Pharmaceuticals

Bloom Science

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston University School of Medicine

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Brown University

Cancer Research UK

CARB-X

Carbiotix

Cargill

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Centre Leon Berard

Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique

Centro Sperimentale del Latte

Children's Hospital Boston

Circuit Clinical

Clalit Health Services

CN Bio

Commense

Companion PBx

Compass Minerals Plant Nutrition

ConsortiaTX

COPD Foundation

CoreBiome

Cornell University

CosmosID

Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America

CryoXtract

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

DayTwo

DDL Diagnostic Laboratory

Debiopharm

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Department of Health and Human Services

Dermala

Diversigen

DuPont

DuPont Pharmaceuticals

DuPont Pioneer

Eagle Genomics

EcoMetrix

Elanco

Eligo Bioscience

Emulate

EnBiotix

Enterome Bioscience

EpiBiome

European Commission

Evah

Evelo Biosciences

Evogene

Evolve BioSystems

Evotec

ExeGi Pharma

Felix Biotechnology

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Finch Therapeutics

Florida International University

Food Marble Digestive Health

Forsyth Institute

French National Institute for Agricultural Research

Fundacion Progreso y Salud

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

General Automation Lab Technologies

Genetic Analysis

Genewiz

Genome and Company

GenomeQuest

Georges Francois Leclerc Center

German Cryo

Gilead Sciences

Ginkgo BioWorks

GlaxoSmithKline

Glycosyn

Gnubiotics Sciences

Greenteaspoon

Hackensack Meridian Health

Hadassah Medical Center

Hamilton Company

Harvard School of Public Health

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

of Public Health Harvard University

Helomics

HLH BioPharma Vertriebs

Holobiome

Horizon 2020

Hospital of University of Strasbourg

Hudson Institute of Medical Research

Human Longevity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqlv7o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets