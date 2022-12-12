Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market to Reach $408.97 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Workflow; By Application; By Disease; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microbiome sample preparation technology market size is expected to reach USD 408.97 million by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.

The drastic lifestyle change has led to many infectious diseases driving the market growth. In addition, the advancement in technology to cure such illnesses and government emphasis on using microbiome kits is also contributing to the growth of the industry.



The rising R&D investment by key players for the development of novel therapies and diagnosis of the disease is one of the factors supporting the market growth. In addition, DNA sequencing plays a major role in investigating the characteristics of microbes and constant improvement to develop innovative products and therapies is expected to drive market growth.



Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Report Highlights

The demand for the consumable segment is growing, and majorly library quantification & amplification kits have seen a significant surge due to their effective processing, which is expected to drive product demand.

The extraction/isolation segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance as it provides accurate data about the effect of the microbiome on various microbes.

Metagenomic is the second largest segment to grow over the forecast period as it identifies numerous pathogens and allows microbiome characterization much easier, which is fueling the market growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the collaboration of many companies to develop proper microbiome therapeutics across various developing countries such as India , Malaysia , and Japan .

The publisher has segmented the microbiome sample preparation technology market report based on product, workflow, application, disease, end-use, and region:

Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Instruments

Extraction System

Workstation

Liquid Handling Instrument

Consumables

Purification/Extraction Kits

Library Prep Kits

DNA Library Preparation Kits

RNA Library Preparation Kits

Library Quantitation & Amplification Kits

Clean-Up & Selection Kits

Microbiome DNA Enrichment



Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Workflow Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Sample Extraction/Isolation

Sample Quantification

Quality Control

Fragmentation Library Preparation

Target Enrichment

Library Quantification

Pooling

Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

DNA Sequencing

Whole-Genome Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Methylation Sequencing

Metagenomics

Single Cell Sequencing

Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Disease Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Autoimmune Disorder

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Diagnostic Labs

Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Insights



5. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Product



6. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Workflow



7. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Application



8. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Disease



9. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by End-Use



10. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Geography



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Abbvie Inc

Agilent Technologies Inc.

AOBiome LLC

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dupont

Eligo Bioscience

Enterome Bioscience

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumine,Inc

Kaleido

LNC Therapeutics LLC

Maat Pharma

Merck & Co. Inc

Perkin Elmer Inc. QIAGEN

Rebiotix Inc

Second Genome

Seres Therapeutics

Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences Inc

Vithera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqpjn9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets