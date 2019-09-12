Global Microbiome Sequencing Markets, 2018-2023: Focus on Sanger Sequencing, High-throughput Sequencing, and Third Generation Sequencing
Sep 12, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbiome Sequencing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an elaborate summary of the market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of key players competing in the microbiome sequencing market.
Researchers from around the globe find significant potential in microbiome study to explore gut-related, metabolic, inflammatory, auto-immune diseases, neurological conditions and more. Microbiome sequencing is one key process used in the analysis of human microbiomes. Innovative sequencing technologies such as NGS and Third-generation Sequencing generate data on the human microbiome. Novel High-throughput Sequencing via hardware and software tools are revolutionizing microbiome sequencing. These technologies enable the delivery of services at high speed, with good quality, and at an attractive cost. The global microbiome sequencing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2018-2023).
The microbiome sequencing market is driven by numerous factors including an increasing emphasis on microbiome sequencing for early detection and diagnosis. Many market players are engaging in collaborative AI (Artificial Intelligence) for microbiome sequencing to promote studies on gut microbiomes.
In 2018, Viome Inc. developed Vie's AI system. The system uses data gathered from four sources: biological testing, expert knowledge, customer feedback, and scientific literature. Increased government spending for the promotion of microbiome research is expected to promote the growth of the global market in the future. One such initiative is the Human Microbiome Project (HMP), which began in 2007 as an extension of the Human Genome Project. The project, put forth by the NIH, was initiated to enhance research on microbiomes in the U.S. The cost associated with sequencing technologies has decreased over the past few years.
Microbiome sequencing technology has numerous applications. Companies such as Metagenom Bio Inc. and Resphera Biosciences LLC provide microbiome products and services in various sectors: agriculture, mining, computational and bioproducts. Since microbiome sequencing is a new technology, a lack of skilled labor is one factor expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.
The global microbiome sequencing market has been segmented on the basis of sequencing technology, components, applications, end users and laboratory types. The global microbiome sequencing market has been segmented into technologies: Sanger Sequencing, High-throughput Sequencing, and Third Generation Sequencing. Sanger Sequencing is the dominant technology in the microbiome sequencing market. Sanger Sequencing is preferred by biologists and researchers due to its accuracy. It offers new perspectives for genome analysis and exploration and is based on the chain termination method.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Trends
- North America Dominates the Microbiome Sequencing Market
- High-throughput Sequencing: Microbiome Research
- Automated Instruments
- AI and Virtual Simulation
- Novel Technologies
- Stem Cell Technologies
- Market Dynamics
- Key Factors Driving Market Growth
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Sequencing Technology
- Sanger Sequencing
- High-throughput Sequencing
- Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)
- Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)
- Shotgun Sequencing
- Targeted Gene Sequencing (TGS)
- RNA Sequencing
- Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)
- Others (Methyl Sequencing)
- Third-generation Sequencing
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component
- Reagents and Kits
- Instruments
- Liquid Handling Instruments
- Cytometers
- Imaging Devices
- Microplate Reader
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Drug Discovery
- Genetic Screening
- Disease Diagnosis Research
- Personalized Medicine
- Others (Therapeutics)
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
- Academic Centers and Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Others (Nutritional)
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Laboratory Type
- Dry Labs
- Wet Labs
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- MEA
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Chapter 10 Patent Review/ New Developments
- New Developments
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Key Suppliers and Manufacturers Positioning and Strategy
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Qiagen NV
- Molzym GmbH & Co. KG
- Novogene Corp.
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Allele Pty Ltd.
- Baseclear Bv
- BGI
- Biolog Inc.
- Biomathematica
- Biospherex Llc
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Clinical Microbiomics A/S
- Corebiome Inc.
- Cosmosid Inc.
- Diversigen Inc.
- Eurofins Group
- Genome7
- Groken Bioscience Ltd.
- Human Longevity Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Labcyte Inc.
- Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd.
- Meghagen Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Metabiomics
- Metagenom Bio Inc.
- Microbiome Insights Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Microbiome Therapeutics Llc
- Molzym Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Norgenbiotek Corp.
- Novogene Corp.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.
- Phase Genomics Inc.
- Pillar Biosciences Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Rancho Biosciences Llc
- Resphera Biosciences, Llc
- Readcoor Inc.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Second Genome Inc.
- Shoreline Biome, Llc.
- Starseq Gmbh
- Synlogic
- Ubiome Inc.
- Vaiomer
- Viome Inc.
- Zymo Research Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2da3rl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article