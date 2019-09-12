Global Microbiome Sequencing Markets, 2018-2023: Focus on Sanger Sequencing, High-throughput Sequencing, and Third Generation Sequencing

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbiome Sequencing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an elaborate summary of the market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of key players competing in the microbiome sequencing market.

Researchers from around the globe find significant potential in microbiome study to explore gut-related, metabolic, inflammatory, auto-immune diseases, neurological conditions and more. Microbiome sequencing is one key process used in the analysis of human microbiomes. Innovative sequencing technologies such as NGS and Third-generation Sequencing generate data on the human microbiome. Novel High-throughput Sequencing via hardware and software tools are revolutionizing microbiome sequencing. These technologies enable the delivery of services at high speed, with good quality, and at an attractive cost. The global microbiome sequencing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The microbiome sequencing market is driven by numerous factors including an increasing emphasis on microbiome sequencing for early detection and diagnosis. Many market players are engaging in collaborative AI (Artificial Intelligence) for microbiome sequencing to promote studies on gut microbiomes.



In 2018, Viome Inc. developed Vie's AI system. The system uses data gathered from four sources: biological testing, expert knowledge, customer feedback, and scientific literature. Increased government spending for the promotion of microbiome research is expected to promote the growth of the global market in the future. One such initiative is the Human Microbiome Project (HMP), which began in 2007 as an extension of the Human Genome Project. The project, put forth by the NIH, was initiated to enhance research on microbiomes in the U.S. The cost associated with sequencing technologies has decreased over the past few years.



Microbiome sequencing technology has numerous applications. Companies such as Metagenom Bio Inc. and Resphera Biosciences LLC provide microbiome products and services in various sectors: agriculture, mining, computational and bioproducts. Since microbiome sequencing is a new technology, a lack of skilled labor is one factor expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.



The global microbiome sequencing market has been segmented on the basis of sequencing technology, components, applications, end users and laboratory types. The global microbiome sequencing market has been segmented into technologies: Sanger Sequencing, High-throughput Sequencing, and Third Generation Sequencing. Sanger Sequencing is the dominant technology in the microbiome sequencing market. Sanger Sequencing is preferred by biologists and researchers due to its accuracy. It offers new perspectives for genome analysis and exploration and is based on the chain termination method.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Trends

North America Dominates the Microbiome Sequencing Market

High-throughput Sequencing: Microbiome Research

Automated Instruments

AI and Virtual Simulation

Novel Technologies

Stem Cell Technologies

Market Dynamics

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Sequencing Technology

Sanger Sequencing

High-throughput Sequencing

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Shotgun Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing (TGS)

RNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Others (Methyl Sequencing)

Third-generation Sequencing

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component

Reagents and Kits

Instruments

Liquid Handling Instruments

Cytometers

Imaging Devices

Microplate Reader

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Drug Discovery

Genetic Screening

Disease Diagnosis Research

Personalized Medicine

Others (Therapeutics)

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Academic Centers and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others (Nutritional)

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Laboratory Type

Dry Labs

Wet Labs

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Latin America

MEA

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Chapter 10 Patent Review/ New Developments

New Developments

Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Key Suppliers and Manufacturers Positioning and Strategy

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Qiagen NV

Molzym GmbH & Co. KG

Novogene Corp.

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Allele Pty Ltd.

Baseclear Bv

BGI

Biolog Inc.

Biomathematica

Biospherex Llc

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Clinical Microbiomics A/S

Corebiome Inc.

Cosmosid Inc.

Diversigen Inc.

Eurofins Group

Genome7

Groken Bioscience Ltd.

Human Longevity Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Labcyte Inc.

Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd.

Meghagen Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

Metabiomics

Metagenom Bio Inc.

Microbiome Insights Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Microbiome Therapeutics Llc

Molzym Gmbh & Co. Kg

Norgenbiotek Corp.

Novogene Corp.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.

Phase Genomics Inc.

Pillar Biosciences Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Rancho Biosciences Llc

Resphera Biosciences, Llc

Readcoor Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Second Genome Inc.

Shoreline Biome, Llc.

Starseq Gmbh

Synlogic

Ubiome Inc.

Vaiomer

Viome Inc.

Zymo Research Corp.



