Global Microbolometer Market Forecast Report 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of BAE Systems, Teledyne DALSA, Raytheon, Fraunhofer IMS, Lynred & SCD USA Infrared

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbolometer Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research data on the global microbolometer market is now accessible, highlighting the sector's anticipated vigorous expansion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.06%.

Microbolometers, the backbone technology behind uncooled infrared detectors, are poised for increased market presence, estimated to surge to a significant US$811.8 billion by 2028 from a documented US$442.3 billion in 2021.

Market analysts underscore a diversity of growth stimulants for this burgeoning industry, particularly the escalating need for enhanced security and surveillance measures, where microbolometers are instrumental.

A noted development in the field includes Lynred's innovative strides in their 12 µm infrared detectors, which hold promise for advanced optronic systems. Such technological evolutions are vital in extending the usability of microbolometers into domains of aerospace, defense, and consumer applications.

With aerospace and defense identified as key application sectors for microbolometers, in-depth research elucidates their adoption for infrared cameras with exceptional sensitivity and frame rates for critical thermal assessments. High-profile enterprises like Teledyne DALSA are at the forefront, producing leading vanadium oxide (VOx) microbolometers. These high-caliber detectors, sensitive to the 8 to 14 µm wavelength range, bolster activities across the defense domain.

An emerging region of focus in this market is China, expected to observe consistent advancement. Supported by significant achievements in the automotive sector and amplified focus on personal safety measures, prospects look promising. Especially noteworthy is the application of microbolometers within the healthcare industry for an array of medical monitoring processes, establishing China's expanding demands.

In a recent industry development of September 2023, BAE Systems has enhanced its TWV640 thermal camera core, aligned with manufacturers across diverse verticals. This upgrade accentuates the utility of thermal imaging in security, firefighting, and vehicular safety, reinforcing the strategic significance of microbolometers in contemporary technology solutions.

The report disseminates detailed segmentation of the global microbolometer market, categorized by materials, applications, and geography.

Key segments include:

  • Vanadium Oxide (VOx)
  • Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

By Application:

  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Automotive
  • Video Surveillance
  • Thermography

By Geography:

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Others)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Others)
  • Middle East, and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Others)

Alluding to the enormous strides in this sector, this new research publication offers a comprehensive analysis for stakeholders and market enthusiasts, detailing forecast trends, market dynamics, and significant developments set to shape the global microbolometer landscape from 2023 to 2028.

Companies Profiled

  • BAE Systems
  • Teledyne DALSA (Teledyne Technologies)
  • Raytheon Company (RTX Corporation)
  • Fraunhofer IMS
  • Lynred (Thales Group & Safron S.A)
  • SCD USA Infrared LLC (SCD)

