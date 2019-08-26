Global Microcarrier Industry
Microcarrier market worldwide is projected to grow by US$559.
Aug 26, 2019, 06:36 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$423.5 Million by the year 2025, Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$19.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$57.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Equipment will reach a market size of US$15.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$150.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA); Corning, Inc. (USA); Danaher Corporation (USA); Eppendorf AG (Germany); GE Healthcare (United Kingdom); HiMedia Laboratories (India); Lonza Group AG (Switzerland); Merck KgaA (Germany); Sartorius AG (Germany); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market SharesMicrocarrier Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentConsumables (Product) Global Competitor Market SharePositioning for 2019 & 2025Equipment (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With Gradual Transition to Cell Based Production, Growing
Demand for Cell Based Vaccines Fuels Market Growth
Vaccines Crucial Role in Tackling Rising Incidences of
Infectious Diseases Presents Demand Opportunities in the
Market: Global Vaccines Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2020 & 2022
Strong Demand for Biologics and Emerging Opportunities for
Biosimilars Influence Market Prospects
Increasing Demand for Biologics Driven by Continuous
Investments Extends Growth in the Market: Global Biologics
Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2023
Expanding Biosimilars Capabilities in Asia Pacific Triggers
Demand in the Market
Rising Demand for Biosimilars in Asia Ramps up Market
Prospects: Total Number of Biosimilars in Pipeline by Country
(2018)
Pressing Need for Cost Effective Cell Production in Stem Cell
and Gene Therapies Boosts Market Demand
With Cancer Related Conditions on the Rise in Asia, Ensuing
Demand for Stem Cell and Gene Therapies Spurs Growth in the
Global Market: Percentage (In %) Breakdown of New Cancer
Cases by Geographic Region for the Year 2018
Ballooning VC Investments in the Biotech Space Drives Growth in
the Market
Global Investment (In US$ Billion) in Biotech Space for the
Years 2016, 2017 & 2018
Technological Advancements and New Product Launches Promise
Cost Effective Cell Production
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
