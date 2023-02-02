Global Microcars Market Analysis Report 2022: Microcars Meeting the Needs in the Micromobility Space

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for the Global Microcars Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study offers extensive coverage of the global microcars market. Kei cars, A00 vehicles, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), quadricycles, and low-speed vehicles (LSVs) are microcars.

The increasing urbanization and traffic congestion in major cities opens new opportunities for micromobility transportation. One such type of vehicle model is a microcar, a 4-wheeled passenger vehicle with a restricted speed limit and engine power. Usually, microcars can transport 4 people within city limits and can be used as cargo delivery vehicles for last-mile delivery applications.

In addition to an overview of microcar OEMs and a key model lineup, the study presents market drivers and restraints. It also draws a top-level comparison of vehicle specifications versus price. The study discusses case studies and applications of microcars and provides a comprehensive insight into the market landscape.

It examines market evolution and the regulations that govern these vehicles. The study also highlights technological trends in the microcars space.

By providing a comprehensive overview of the industry from multiple angles, the study seeks to:

Identify key global markets for microcars and important participants in each market

Recognize customer requirements based on target applications

Compare microcars and A-segment vehicles in terms of various stages in the value chain

Identify growth drivers and restraints and highlight future opportunities

Recognize recent partnerships in the market and highlight application areas

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Microcars Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Market Overview

Definition

Global Regulations

Market Snapshot

Segmentation and Market Participants

Applications

4. Market Introduction

History and Evolution

Advantages of Microcars

Challenges for Microcars

5. Product Analysis

Microcars: Overview of Specifications

Competitive Comparison, Global, 2022

Cost Comparison: Microcars and A-segment Vehicles

OEM Focus and Target Customer Requirements, Global, 2022

Pricing Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

Snapshot of Key Microcar Participants by Region, Global, 2022

China : Top-performing Microcar Models

: Top-performing Microcar Models China : Benchmarking Key Microcar Models, 2022

: Benchmarking Key Microcar Models, 2022 China : SAIC-GM- WULING Leads the Market

: SAIC-GM- the Market Japan : Top-performing Microcar Models

: Top-performing Microcar Models Japan : Benchmarking Key Microcar Models, 2022

: Benchmarking Key Microcar Models, 2022 Japan : Suzuki Leads the Market

: Suzuki Leads the Market Europe : Top Market Participants

: Top Market Participants Europe : Top-performing Microcar Models, 2022

: Top-performing Microcar Models, 2022 Europe : Competitive Benchmarking of Microcars, 2022

: Competitive Benchmarking of Microcars, 2022 North America : Top Microcar Companies, 2022

: Top Microcar Companies, 2022 North America : Competitive Benchmarking of Microcars, 2022

7. Passenger Mobility Application

Passenger Mobility Overview

Passenger Mobility Applications

Passenger Mobility Partnerships

Citroen AMI

Aixam

Ligier

Honda

Renault Twizy

8. Commercial Vehicle Application

Commercial Mobility Overview

Commercial Mobility Application

Estrima Biro

9. Utility Vehicle Application

Utility Application Examples

GEM

10. Future of the Microcars Market

Microcars Outlook

Growth Factors: China

Electric Microcar Growth: China

Growth Factors: Japan

Growth Factors: Europe

Growth Factors: North America

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Market Shift in Focus to High-growth Electric Microcars

Growth Opportunity 2: New Growth Avenues in Micromobility Business Areas

