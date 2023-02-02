Global Microcars Market Analysis Report 2022: Microcars Meeting the Needs in the Micromobility Space

Feb 02, 2023, 10:10 ET
The "Growth Opportunities for the Global Microcars Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers extensive coverage of the global microcars market. Kei cars, A00 vehicles, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), quadricycles, and low-speed vehicles (LSVs) are microcars.
The increasing urbanization and traffic congestion in major cities opens new opportunities for micromobility transportation. One such type of vehicle model is a microcar, a 4-wheeled passenger vehicle with a restricted speed limit and engine power. Usually, microcars can transport 4 people within city limits and can be used as cargo delivery vehicles for last-mile delivery applications.
In addition to an overview of microcar OEMs and a key model lineup, the study presents market drivers and restraints. It also draws a top-level comparison of vehicle specifications versus price. The study discusses case studies and applications of microcars and provides a comprehensive insight into the market landscape.
It examines market evolution and the regulations that govern these vehicles. The study also highlights technological trends in the microcars space.
By providing a comprehensive overview of the industry from multiple angles, the study seeks to:
- Identify key global markets for microcars and important participants in each market
- Recognize customer requirements based on target applications
- Compare microcars and A-segment vehicles in terms of various stages in the value chain
- Identify growth drivers and restraints and highlight future opportunities
- Recognize recent partnerships in the market and highlight application areas
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Microcars Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Market Overview
- Definition
- Global Regulations
- Market Snapshot
- Segmentation and Market Participants
- Applications
4. Market Introduction
- History and Evolution
- Advantages of Microcars
- Challenges for Microcars
5. Product Analysis
- Microcars: Overview of Specifications
- Competitive Comparison, Global, 2022
- Cost Comparison: Microcars and A-segment Vehicles
- OEM Focus and Target Customer Requirements, Global, 2022
- Pricing Analysis
6. Competitive Landscape
- Snapshot of Key Microcar Participants by Region, Global, 2022
- China: Top-performing Microcar Models
- China: Benchmarking Key Microcar Models, 2022
- China: SAIC-GM-WULING Leads the Market
- Japan: Top-performing Microcar Models
- Japan: Benchmarking Key Microcar Models, 2022
- Japan: Suzuki Leads the Market
- Europe: Top Market Participants
- Europe: Top-performing Microcar Models, 2022
- Europe: Competitive Benchmarking of Microcars, 2022
- North America: Top Microcar Companies, 2022
- North America: Competitive Benchmarking of Microcars, 2022
7. Passenger Mobility Application
- Passenger Mobility Overview
- Passenger Mobility Applications
- Passenger Mobility Partnerships
- Citroen AMI
- Aixam
- Ligier
- Honda
- Renault Twizy
8. Commercial Vehicle Application
- Commercial Mobility Overview
- Commercial Mobility Application
- Estrima Biro
9. Utility Vehicle Application
- Utility Application Examples
- GEM
10. Future of the Microcars Market
- Microcars Outlook
- Growth Factors: China
- Electric Microcar Growth: China
- Growth Factors: Japan
- Growth Factors: Europe
- Growth Factors: North America
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Market Shift in Focus to High-growth Electric Microcars
- Growth Opportunity 2: New Growth Avenues in Micromobility Business Areas
