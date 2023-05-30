Global Microcontroller Market Report 2023: Growth in Electronics Manufacturing Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microcontroller Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microcontroller market reached a value of nearly $19,836.3 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.35% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $19,836.30 million in 2022 to $35,395.57 million in 2027 at a rate of 12.28%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.48% from 2027 and reach $66,617.75 million in 2032.

This report describes and explains the microcontroller market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, a rise in industrialization, growth in electronics manufacturing and increased automobile production. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were COVID-19 impact and trade conflicts between major countries.



Going forward, an increasing demand for consumer electronics, a growing demand for electric vehicles and government initiatives to propel the semiconductor industry will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the microcontroller market in the future include the Russia-Ukraine war, restrictions on free trade, fluctuating prices of raw materials and rising interest rates.



The microcontroller market is segmented by product type into 8-bit microcontroller, 16-bit microcontroller and 32-bit and above microcontroller. The 32-bit and above microcontroller market was the largest segment of the microcontroller market segmented by product type, accounting for 43.12% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the 32-bit and above microcontroller segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the microcontroller market segmented by product type, at a CAGR of 12.94% during 2022-2027.



The microcontroller market is segmented by memory into embedded memory microcontroller and external memory microcontroller. The external memory microcontroller market was the largest segment of the microcontroller market segmented by memory, accounting for 54.81% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the embedded memory microcontroller segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the microcontroller market segmented by memory, at a CAGR of 12.52% during 2022-2027.



The microcontroller market is segmented by application into automotive, consumer electronics and telecommunication, industrial, medical devices, aerospace and defense and other applications. The consumer electronics and telecommunication market was the largest segment of the microcontroller market segmented by application, accounting for 32.95% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the automotive segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the microcontroller market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 13.42% during 2022-2027.



The microcontroller market is segmented by architecture into AVR architecture, PIC architecture, ARM architecture and other architecture. The PIC architecture market was the largest segment of the microcontroller market segmented by architecture, accounting for 36.00% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the ARM architecture segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the microcontroller market segmented by architecture, at a CAGR of 12.99% during 2022-2027.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the microcontroller market, accounting for 42.78% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the microcontroller market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.14% and 13.00% respectively.



The global microcontroller market is concentrated, with a large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 63.47% of the total market in 2021. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies.

Microchip Technology Inc.was the largest competitor with 21.79% share of the market, followed by NXP Semiconductors with 7.90%, STMicroelectronics with 7.53%, Infineon Technologies AG with 6.78%, Texas Instruments Incorporated with 6.10%, Renesas Electronics Corporation with 5.98%, Intel Corporation with 4.51%, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation with 1.23%, Broadcom Inc. with 0.93% and ON Semiconductor with 0.71%.



The top opportunities in the microcontroller market segmented by product type will arise in the 32-bit and above microcontroller segment, which will gain $7,164.16 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the microcontroller market segmented by memory will arise in the external memory microcontroller segment, which will gain $8,355.35 million of global annual sales by 2027.

10. Microcontroller Market, Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Microcontroller Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global Microcontroller Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

