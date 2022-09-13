Global Microcontroller Market to Grow from $19.6 Billion to $30.71 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microcontroller (MCU) Market (2022-2027) by Product, End-use Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microcontroller (MCU) Market is estimated to be USD 19.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 30.71 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Microcontroller (MCU) Market is segmented based on Product, End-use Industry, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into 8-Bit Microcontroller, 16-Bit Microcontroller, and 32-Bit Microcontroller.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Microcontroller (MCU) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Microcontroller (MCU) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Microcontroller (MCU) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Smart Meters in Smart Grid Systems

Growing Utilization of IoT Technologies Globally

Rising Adoption of MCUs in Medical Applications

High Usage of Embedded Computing & Electronic Solutions Across Various Industries

Restraints

Unfavorable Macroeconomic Conditions

Opportunities

Rising Focus on Artificial Intelligence

Challenges

Growing Cyber Attacks

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Microcontroller (MCU) Market, By Product



7 Global Microcontroller (MCU) Market, By End-use Industry



8 Americas' Global Microcontroller (MCU) Market



9 Europe's Global Microcontroller (MCU) Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Global Microcontroller (MCU) Market



11 APAC's Global Microcontroller (MCU) Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Analog Devices Inc

Broadcom

Freescale Semiconductor Inc

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology Inc

NEXTY Electronics Corp

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Panasonic

PLS Programmierbare Logik & Systeme GMBH

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Co., Ltd

Silicon Laboratories Inc

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Zilog Inc

