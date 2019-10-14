Global Microcontrollers Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 16:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microcontrollers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$63.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.2%. 8 -bit, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$35.2 Billion by the year 2025, 8 -bit will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, 8 -bit will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation; Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; Microchip Technology, Inc.; NXP Semiconductors NV; Renesas Electronics Corporation; STMicroelectronics NV; TE Connectivity Ltd.; Texas Instruments, Inc.; ZiLOG, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Microcontrollers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Microcontrollers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Microcontrollers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Microcontrollers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: 8 -bit (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: 8 -bit (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: 8 -bit (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: 16-bit (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: 16-bit (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: 16-bit (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: 32-bit (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: 32-bit (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: 32-bit (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Consumer Electronics (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Medical Devices (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Medical Devices (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Medical Devices (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Military & Defense (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Military & Defense (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Military & Defense (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Microcontrollers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Microcontrollers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Microcontrollers Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Microcontrollers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Microcontrollers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Microcontrollers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Microcontrollers Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Microcontrollers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Microcontrollers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Microcontrollers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Microcontrollers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Microcontrollers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microcontrollers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Microcontrollers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Microcontrollers Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Microcontrollers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Microcontrollers Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Microcontrollers Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Microcontrollers in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Microcontrollers Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Microcontrollers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Microcontrollers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Microcontrollers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Microcontrollers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Microcontrollers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 56: Microcontrollers Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Microcontrollers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Microcontrollers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Microcontrollers Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Microcontrollers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Microcontrollers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Microcontrollers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Microcontrollers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Microcontrollers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Microcontrollers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Microcontrollers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Microcontrollers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Microcontrollers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Microcontrollers Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Microcontrollers in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Microcontrollers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Microcontrollers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Microcontrollers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microcontrollers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Microcontrollers Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Microcontrollers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Microcontrollers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Microcontrollers Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Microcontrollers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Microcontrollers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Microcontrollers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Microcontrollers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Microcontrollers Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Microcontrollers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Microcontrollers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Microcontrollers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 98: Microcontrollers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Microcontrollers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Microcontrollers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Microcontrollers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Microcontrollers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Microcontrollers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Microcontrollers Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Microcontrollers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Microcontrollers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Microcontrollers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Microcontrollers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Microcontrollers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Microcontrollers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Microcontrollers Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Microcontrollers Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Microcontrollers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Microcontrollers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Microcontrollers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Microcontrollers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 126: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Microcontrollers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Microcontrollers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Microcontrollers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Microcontrollers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Microcontrollers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Microcontrollers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Microcontrollers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Microcontrollers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Microcontrollers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Microcontrollers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Microcontrollers Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Microcontrollers Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Microcontrollers in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Microcontrollers Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Microcontrollers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Microcontrollers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 146: Microcontrollers Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Microcontrollers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Microcontrollers Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Microcontrollers Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Microcontrollers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Microcontrollers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Microcontrollers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Microcontrollers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Microcontrollers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Microcontrollers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Microcontrollers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Microcontrollers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Microcontrollers Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Microcontrollers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Microcontrollers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Microcontrollers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Microcontrollers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Microcontrollers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Microcontrollers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Microcontrollers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Microcontrollers Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Microcontrollers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Microcontrollers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Microcontrollers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Microcontrollers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Microcontrollers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Microcontrollers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microcontrollers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Microcontrollers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Microcontrollers Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Microcontrollers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 185: Microcontrollers Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Microcontrollers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Microcontrollers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Microcontrollers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Microcontrollers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Microcontrollers Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Microcontrollers in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Microcontrollers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Microcontrollers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Microcontrollers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Microcontrollers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 198: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Microcontrollers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Microcontrollers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Microcontrollers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Microcontrollers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Microcontrollers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Microcontrollers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Microcontrollers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Microcontrollers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Microcontrollers Market in Africa by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Microcontrollers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Microcontrollers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
ZILOG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
