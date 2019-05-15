Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market (MCC) Size Will Reach US$ 1360 Million by 2024 and 6.3% CAGR in Terms of Revenue

PUNE, India, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Growth 2019-2024 to its online research database. This report studies the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is an odorless, tasteless, porous white powder derived from wood pulp or refined cotton. With a wide range of chemical, technical, and economic benefits, MCC is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry, food industry etc.

The Microcrystalline Cellulose Market concentration is high; there are some large manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and western European. According to the statistics, the top 3 manufacturers, FMC, JRS and Mingtai were estimated to hold for population market share 53.8 % in 2017.

Geographically, the Consumption of microcrystalline cellulose is mainly focus on USA, Europe, South America, China, Japan and India. North America, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the share 50% respectively. In addition, American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, FMC is the largest manufacturer in the world and its plant in USA located in Newark, Ireland. As to Europe, the JRS has become a leader. In Taiwan, it is Mingtai that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Anhui, Shandong and Zhejiang province.

According to this study, over the next five years the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1360 million by 2024, from US$ 940 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

- Wood Pulp Based

- Refined Cotton Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

- Pharmaceutical

- Food & Beverage

- Cosmetics & Personal Care

- Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.- Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)- APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)- Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

- FMC

- JRS

- Mingtai

- Asahi Kasei

- Accent Microcell

- Wei Ming Pharmaceutical

- Juku Orchem Private Limited

- BLANVER

- Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical

- Linghu Xinwang Chemical

- Shandong Guangda

- Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical

- Jining Six Best Excipients

- Aoda Pharmaceutical

- QuFuShi Medical

- Ahua Pharmaceutical

- Qufu Tianli

- Xinda biotechnology

- Rutocel

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:- To study and analyze the global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.- To understand the structure of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market by identifying its various subsegments.- Focuses on the key global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.- To analyze the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).- To project the consumption of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

