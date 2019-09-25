Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Report 2019-2025: Growing Demand for Processed Food & Beverage Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) refers to refined wood pulp and is used in food production as a texturizer, a fat substitute, an anti-caking agent, an emulsifier, an extender, and a bulking agent. Vitamin supplements or tablets are the most prevalent form of microcrystalline cellulose.

It is also used as an option to carboxymethylcellulose in plaque assays to count viruses. It's a free-flowing, white powder and chemically, is an inert material that is not degraded during digestion and does not have any major absorption. It offers nutritional bulk in large amounts and it could result in a laxative effect.

The growing demand for processed food & beverage drives the growth of microcrystalline cellulose market. Furthermore, a continuous increase in drug consumption like tablets and capsules adds to market growth.

However, coupled with the accessibility of substitute products such as magnesium stearate and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), the high cost of the microcrystalline cellulose is anticipated to restrain industry development.

On the contrary, increased demand for microcrystalline cellulose is anticipated to generate a profitable opportunity for future market growth in emerging countries.

Companies Profiled

Rayonier Advanced Material, Inc.

Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd.

JRS Pharma LP

Sigachi Industries Pvt Ltd.

Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Roquette Freres SA

Avantor Performance Materials, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market by Source Type

3.1 Global Wood Based Market by Region

3.2 Global Non-Wood Based Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market by Application

4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Market by Region

4.2 Global Food & Beverage Market by Region

4.3 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Market by Region

4.4 Global Other Application Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



