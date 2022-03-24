Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 463

Companies: 39 - Players covered include Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd.; Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation; DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd.; JRS PHARMA LP; Libraw Pharma; Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd.; Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.; Roquette; Shandong Xinda Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Source (Wood, Non-Wood); Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is a key ingredient in the food processing, pharmaceutical and beauty product industries with several other industrial applications. Essentially, MCC is a cellulose derivative extracted from wood and plant fibres. Most common sources for the MCC are cotton linters and rags, cellulose pulp from coniferous tree wood, fabric waste, stalks of cotton plants, water hyacinths and wool. The presence of hydrochloric acid in extrusion process facilitates the fractional cellulose depolymerisation of the type Iβ α-cellulose precursor. Steam, mineral acids, reactive agents or enzymes are deployed in synthesis of MCC, depending on the method of extraction – steam explosion, acid hydrolysis, reactive extrusion or enzyme mediated extraction, ultra sonication and mechanical grinding. Sulphuric acid, hydrochloric acid, hydrobromic acid and ionic liquids are used in acid hydrolysis. The most popular method uses aqueous hydrolysed cellulose slurry which is spray dried after neutralizing. Hydrolysis disintegrates complex polymers of cellulose into microcrystals and dissolves lignin, beta cellulose, gamma cellulose and hemicellulose in the acid-water mixture, aiding the easier extraction of α-cellulose precursor. These natural polymers are comprised of cellulose polymer chains with glucose grouped as spiral microfibrils with glycosidic bonds.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Despite price volatility and availability of cheaper alternatives, wood is expected to dominate as the major source of MCC. Conifers, spruce, pine and fir trees, hardwood trees still account for the largest part of commercial wood pulp used to extract MCC. The food processing and pharmaceutical industries are strengthening the demand for non-wood based MCC extracted from plant waste/agricultural recycling owing to cost advantages.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $290.3 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $225.1 Million by 2026

The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$290.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$225.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.

Demand for Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) post COVID-19 is expected to accelerate led by an improving economy and resurgence in business confidence across key end-use sectors. As a stable economy consumes increased volumes of manufactured goods for use in residential, industrial, commercial and business markets, the manufacturing sector is poised to perk up operations. The scenario therefore offers significant opportunities for MCC, a quality ingredient used as binding agent, emulsifier, softener, suspending aid, thickener or stabilizer in personal care products, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, detergents, paints, and several other sectors. Transformation in food consumption patterns favoring processed and ready to eat foods will bolster demand for MCC in food additives and modifiers, while the growing popularity of cosmetics and increasing intake of pharmaceutical products would benefit application of MCC used as a process enhancer in these industries. Pellets, capsules, sachets, tablets are the most popular dosage forms that contain MCC as a key inactive pharmaceutical ingredient. Novel dosage forms including sustained release and quick release tablets, effervescent tablets, chewable tablets, liquid dosage formulations, matrix tablets and multi particulate dosage forms, topical formulations all contain MCC as a key excipient and growing popularity of easy-to-use specific dosage formulations is expected to boost the growth of MCC in pharmaceutical segment, making it the fastest growing end use of MCC. Growing research and development activity, increasing investments worldwide, and different formulations, have rendered pharmaceutical industry to become the top end use of MCC with newer formulations drive the growth of the market all along. Expanding applications of biological leavening agents further fuel demand for MCC as an excipient. Another significant reason driving the demand for MCC in pharmaceutical sector is the rising volume of geriatric population demanding novel pharmaceutical products in terms of ingredients and easy to use dosage formats. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.