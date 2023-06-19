Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Strategic Business Report 2023: Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Drive Demand for MCC

19 Jun, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $290.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$290.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$345 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured) -
- Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd.
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation
- DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd.
- JRS PHARMA LP
- Libraw Pharma
- Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
- Roquette
- Shandong Xinda Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Impact Across Key Verticals
- COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Short- & Long-Term Changes in Pharmaceutical Industry
- Pharmaceutical-Grade MCC to Evade COVID-19 Impact
- Participants in Food Industry Step Up to Embrace New Trends & Consumer Behavior
- US Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods March-June 2020 (In %)
- COVID-19 Hits Beauty & Cosmetics Market
- Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC): A Prelude
- Applications of MCC
- Outlook
- Wood Dominates as the MCC Source
- Major Geographic Markets
- Market Restraints
- Competition
- Market Share of Leading Players in Global Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market: 2019
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- MCC Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Applications
- Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Drive Demand for MCC
- World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- World Generic (Prescription ) Drug Sales in US$ Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- World Orphan Drug (Prescription) Sales in US$ Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- COVID-19 Raises the Demand for Supplements and Nutraceuticals, Driving the Demand for MCC
- Global Nutraceuticals Market in US$ Billion: 2011, 2019 and 2024
- Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose: A Novel Tableting Excipient
- Rise in Consumption of Processed Food Drives Opportunities for MCC
- Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries. Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2019
- Global Bakery Products Market in US$ Billion: 2011- 2024
- Growing Consumer Inclination Towards Low-Carb And No-Trans-Fats Foods Accelerates Growth Prospects
- Alarming Rise in Obesity: A Business Case for MCC
- Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
- Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Drives Demand for MCC
- Application of MCC in Cosmetics
- Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Emerging and Advanced Applications of MCC Drive Opportunities
- Production Technology Improvements Bode Well for Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3huku
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article