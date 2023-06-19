Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Strategic Business Report 2023: Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Drive Demand for MCC

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $290.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$290.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$345 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact Across Key Verticals

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Short- & Long-Term Changes in Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmaceutical-Grade MCC to Evade COVID-19 Impact

Participants in Food Industry Step Up to Embrace New Trends & Consumer Behavior

US Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods March- June 2020 (In %)

(In %) COVID-19 Hits Beauty & Cosmetics Market

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC): A Prelude

Applications of MCC

Outlook

Wood Dominates as the MCC Source

Major Geographic Markets

Market Restraints

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market: 2019

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

MCC Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Applications

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Drive Demand for MCC

World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

World Generic (Prescription ) Drug Sales in US$ Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

World Orphan Drug (Prescription) Sales in US$ Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

COVID-19 Raises the Demand for Supplements and Nutraceuticals, Driving the Demand for MCC

Global Nutraceuticals Market in US$ Billion: 2011, 2019 and 2024

Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose: A Novel Tableting Excipient

Rise in Consumption of Processed Food Drives Opportunities for MCC

Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries. Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2019

Global Bakery Products Market in US$ Billion: 2011- 2024

Growing Consumer Inclination Towards Low-Carb And No-Trans-Fats Foods Accelerates Growth Prospects

Alarming Rise in Obesity: A Business Case for MCC

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Drives Demand for MCC

Application of MCC in Cosmetics

Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Emerging and Advanced Applications of MCC Drive Opportunities

Production Technology Improvements Bode Well for Market Growth

