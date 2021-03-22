Global Microencapsulation Markets, 2020-2025 - Opportunities in the Development of Advanced Technologies to Tap Niche Markets

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microencapsulation Market by Technology (Spray, Emulsion, Dripping), Core Material (Pharma & Healthcare Drugs, PCM, Food Additives, Fragrances), Application (Pharma, Household, Agrochemicals, Textiles), Shell Material, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microencapsulation market was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for fortified food products for the taste masking and enhanced shelf-life properties, the increasing demand for the controlled-release agrochemicals, growing construction and construction materials, and widespread applications in household & personal care.

The high costs associated with the microencapsulated process, the regulations on the maximum quantity of microencapsulated ingredients that can be added to food &beverages, and the limited availability of natural sources of high-quality raw materials inhibit the growth of the microencapsulation market.



"By application, the food & beverage segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period."



The food & beverages segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR because of multiple applications of microencapsulation in the food industry, where it is used to provide protection and to achieve the desired results of the active ingredients. Some ingredients added for product fortification are encapsulated to mask the odor and taste and to retain the products' taste. The increasing consumer demand for enhancing shelf-life in functional food products is also driving the food & beverage segment of the microencapsulation market.



"By technology, the emulsion technologies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global microencapsulation market during the forecast period."



Based on technology, the microencapsulation market is segmented into spray technologies, emulsion technologies, dripping technologies, and others. The emulsion technologies segment is projected to record the highest CAGR. The emulsion technologies segment includes three major technologies such as in-situ polymerization, coacervation, and sol-gel encapsulation. The demand for emulsion microencapsulation is increasing due to the simplicity of the process, process safety, and its cost efficiency.



"Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the microencapsulation market, due to an increase in the demand for microencapsulated construction materials and rise in the consumption of fortified food &beverage products."



The demand for microencapsulation for value-added functions is propelled by its increasing applications in various industries such as nutrition &pharmaceutical, food & beverage, personal care, and cosmetic. The technological developments in Asia Pacific countries, due to the developing infrastructure, have presented a potential scope for the automation of microencapsulation, as well as for improving its cost-effectiveness and output. Thus, there is a strong demand for microencapsulated materials from food & beverage manufacturers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and textile and construction material manufacturers in this region.

The key players in this market include BASF (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), Syngenta Crop Protection (Switzerland), Royal FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), Givaudan (Switzerland), Firmenich (Switzerland), Symrise (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Lycored Corp. (UK), and Sensient Technologies (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary of Changes



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Microencapsulation Market: Key Countries

4.3 Microencapsulation Market, by Application and Region

4.4 Microencapsulation Market, by Core Material

4.5 Microencapsulation Market, by Technology

4.6 North America: Microencapsulation Market, by Technology, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Future Trends

5.2.1 Food Industry

5.3 Regulatory Framework Governing the Microencapsulation Market

5.3.1 Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC)

5.3.1.1 Joint Expert Committee Food and Agriculture (JECFA)

5.3.2 FDA

5.3.3 European Commission

5.4 Country-Wise Regulatory Authorities for Microencapsulation in Food

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 Japan

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 China

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Australia & New Zealand

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Increase in Demand for Fortified Food Products with Health Benefits

5.5.1.1.1 Increase in Demand from the Food Industry

5.5.1.1.1.1 Increase in Demand for Use in Functional Food

5.5.1.1.2 Rise in Demand in the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.5.1.1.2.1 Controlled Drug Delivery

5.5.1.1.2.2 Targeted Drug Delivery

5.5.1.2 Rise in Demand from the Agrochemicals Sector

5.5.1.2.1 Controlled Release Technique to Enhance the Efficiency of Agrochemicals

5.5.1.2.2 Controlled Release Application for Convenience in Use

5.5.1.2.3 Reduced Application Cost

5.5.1.2.4 Increase in Environmental Concerns

5.5.1.3 Increased R&D Activities for Process Efficiency to Enhance Market Penetration

5.5.1.4 Increased Consumer Demand for Functional Products

5.5.1.5 Widespread Applications of Microencapsulation

5.5.1.5.1 Rise in Demand to Enhance Product Functionality

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 High Cost Associated with the Microencapsulated Process

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Development of Advanced Technologies to Tap Niche Markets

5.5.3.1.1 Reduction in Capsule Size and Increase in Bioavailability

5.5.3.1.2 Need for Multi-Component Delivery Systems

5.5.3.2 Emerging Economies to Provide High Growth Opportunities

5.5.3.2.1 Government Support and Rising Economy in Developing Countries

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Stability of Microencapsulated Ingredients in a Varying Atmosphere

5.5.4.2 Regulatory Hindrance

5.5.4.3 Technical Constraints Associated with High Costs

5.5.4.4 Selection of Technology

5.5.5 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

5.6 Value Chain

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 Value Chain Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Bionutrition Corp.

Arcade Beauty

Aveka Group

Balchem Corporation

BASF

Cargill

Clextral

DuPont

Encapsys

Firmenich Incorporated

Givaudan

Ingredion Incorporated

International Flavors & Fragrances

Kerry

Koehler Innovative Solutions

Koninklijke DSM

Lycored Corp.

Microtek

Royal FrieslandCampina

Sensient Technologies

Sphera Encapsulation

Symrise

Syngenta Crop Protection

Tastetech Encapsulation Solutions

Vitasquare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7jmpy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

