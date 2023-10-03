Global Microfinance Business Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Large Commercial Banks Enter Microfinance Market, Creating Opportunities and Challenges

03 Oct, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfinance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Microfinance Market to Reach $506 Billion by 2030.
The global market for Microfinance estimated at US$200 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$506 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The global microfinance market demonstrates consistent growth prospects from 2014 to 2030. The assessment delves into lending activities by both banks and non-bank entities, with a specific focus on lending to distinct business segments, including small enterprises, solo entrepreneurs, and micro-enterprises. This data underscores the evolving microfinance landscape's significance in advancing financial inclusivity and bolstering entrepreneurial ventures worldwide.
While inflation concerns and shifting demand patterns may temporarily affect corporate investments, emerging technologies are poised to alleviate these challenges. Developments in generative AI, applied AI, machine learning industrialization, next-gen software, Web3, cloud/edge computing, quantum tech, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies offer global investment opportunities.
These technologies hold substantial potential for driving growth. In the short term, both consumers and investors will encounter a mix of challenges and opportunities. However, businesses and leaders demonstrating resilience and adaptability can seize these prospects.
Banks, a key segment analyzed in this report, are expected to achieve a remarkable 13.2% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$295.5 Billion by the analysis period's conclusion. The Non-Banks segment is also set for robust growth, with an estimated 11.2% CAGR over the next eight years.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Microfinance: Holding Potential to Break the Cycle of Poverty
- Microfinance Functioning
- Key Principles Related to Microfinance
- Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Microfinancing
- Microfinance Market: Focus on Providing Access to the Unbanked and Alleviate Poverty Propels Growth
- Active Borrowers of Microfinance Institutions Continue to Grow
- Global Microfinance Industry: Number of Active Borrowers in Million for the Years 2010-2022
- % of Rural Borrowers in Microfinance Institutions (in %) by Geographic Region for 2022
- Borrower Mix in MFIs: Percentage Breakdown of Active Borrowers by Male and Female Individuals for 2022
- Global Economic Update
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Subdued Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
- Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- COVID-19 Impact on the Microfinance Industry
- Financial Difficulties Facing Microfinance Institutions Worldwide Due to COVID-19 Outbreak: % of Large and Smaller MFIs Facing Challenges During the Crisis Period
- Competition
- Microfinance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- As Important Growth Mechanisms for Economic Progress, Microenterprises Emerge as Vital Driver of Growth for MFIs
- The Large Unbanked Population and Focus on their Financial Inclusion to Stimulate Microfinance Industry: Unbanked Population as a % of Total Population by Region for the Year 2022
- Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Gender for 2022
- Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked
- Changing Business Landscape Drives Microenterprises to Review Strategies
- How Microfinance Can Live Up to Expectations & Unlock a Promising Narrative?
- Strategies to Resolve Existential Issues
- Microfinance Emerges as a Powerful Tool for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs to Access Capital
- Microfinance: Providing a Level Playing Field for MSMEs
- The Need for MFIs to Invest in Technology for Helping SMEs
- Microfinance Industry's Growing Role in Impact Investments and Achievement of SDGs
- Growing Importance of Digitalization for Traditional MFIs
- High Appetite for Digital Payment & Financial Technology in Microfinance Domain
- Rising Adoption of New Technologies to Push Market Growth
- Increased Use of Technology in the Field of Microfinance to Benefit Customers Immensely
- Mobile Payments Transform Microfinance Industry Landscape
- Mobile Technology to Play a Vital Role in Expanding Reach of Microfinance
- Microfinance Organizations Serving African Countries Embark Upon Offering Mobile Financial Services but Challenges Remain
- Mobile Money Systems-A Saving Grace during Tough Periods
- Going Digital Represents Inevitable Move for Microfinance Institutions
- Microfinance Industry Leverages Big Data Analytics to Enable Financial Inclusion
- Digitization Raises Data Security Concerns
- Roadblocks to Adoption of Technology- A Review
- Digital Technologies Shape Rural Microfinance Market
- Enhancing Equity and Accessibility of Digital Microfinance for the Rural Families
- Artificial Intelligence Poised to Transform the Future of Microfinance
- Start-ups in Microfinance Sector Leverage AI and Other Advanced Technologies for Democratizing Access to Credit
- Growing Significance of Blockchain-based Microfinance
- Huge SME Financing Gap Boosts Need for Blockchain-based Microfinance Solutions
- Islamic Microfinance Emerges as a Vital Tool for Poverty Alleviation in Islamic Nations
- Global Islamic Finance Market by Segment (in %) for 2023E
- Large Commercial Banks Venture into Microfinance Market, Presenting Opportunities and Challenges for Existing Players
- Microinsurance Products: Providing Insurance Coverage to Low Income Customers
- Addressing the Risks of Climate Change with Microfinance
- Microfinance along with Macrofinance Holds Critical Significance in Financial Realm
- Microfinance Offers Support for Problems Confronting Women Entrepreneurs
- Emergence of For-Profit Microfinance Institutions Draws Criticism
- Microfinance Institutions to Embrace Hybrid Model
- Microfinance Providers to Collaborate with Fintechs
- Key Issues Faced by Microfinance Industry
- Notable Microfinance Networks: A Review
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 178 Featured)
- Accion International
- Al Amana Microfinance
- Al-Barakah Microfinance Bank
- Annapurna Finance (P) Ltd
- Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd.
- Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A.
- Bandhan Bank
- Bank Rakyat Indonesia
- BRAC International
- BSS Microfinance Ltd.
- FINCA International
- Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.
- Grameen Foundation
- IndusInd Bank Limited
- Kiva
- Manappuram Finance Limited.
- Opportunity International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lef6vi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article