Global Microfluidics Market to Reach $9.617 Billion by 2028: Growing Adoption of POC Diagnostics Worldwide Fuels the Sector

The "Global Microfluidics Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microfluidics market was valued at US$4.160 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.72% over the forecast period to reach US$9.617 billion by 2028.



Global microfluidics is expected to propel during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of POC diagnostics worldwide. Furthermore, with the ever-increasing miniaturization, various end-use industries are interested in low-volume sample analysis and high-throughput screening, creating a market demand for microfluidics technology to grow during the forecast period.

Furthermore, advancements in testing technology giving rise to the "lab-on-chip" concept are further propelling the growth of the global microfluidics market in the upcoming years. Geographically, North America is expected to show a substantial market share due to the early adoption of innovations, followed by Europe owing to government support for developing and maintaining high-quality infrastructure for research laboratories for clinical and research purposes.

Also, growing health expenditure and R&D expenditure is further promoting market growth in these regions. Additionally, the growing pharma industry with investments in drug discovery is further creating an opportunity for the microfluidics market to thrive quickly during the forecast period and in the upcoming years.



This research study examines the global microfluidics market based on various segments: components, sectors, and geography. First, a brief market overview details key driving factors and challenges. Next, Porter's five forces model analyzes the global microfluidics industry comprehensively. This is followed by industry value chain analysis which determines the companies which are part of the different processes and contributing to various sectors.



The study also presents in-depth information concerning the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations affecting the global microfluidics market. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of the global microfluidics sector, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors influencing the overall market environment.

Companies Mentioned

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

PerkinElmer, Inc

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott

Standard BioTools

The scope and coverage of the global microfluidics market report is as below:

Global microfluidics market data tables and charts

Market outlook with sections on drivers, restraints, Porter's, and industry value chain analysis

Market assessment by component into chips, pumps, sensors, and others.

Detailed market trends, analysis, and graphical representation by end-user in industrial and healthcare.

A 360 view of the demand for global microfluidics solutions/services across different geographies ( North America , South America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Asia Pacific ) with further breakdown for key countries within those regions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. GLOBAL MICROFLUIDICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Chips

5.3. Pumps

5.4. Sensors

5.5. Others



6. GLOBAL MICROFLUIDICS MARKET, BY SECTOR

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Industrial

6.3. Healthcare



7. GLOBAL MICROFLUIDICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. COMPANY PROFILES

