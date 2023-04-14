Global Microgreens Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecasts Report 2022-2028: Global Players Constitute ~10% of Competitors, While Country-niche Players Represent ~60% of Competitors

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microgreens Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Farming Method, Distribution Channel, End-User Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Microgreens Market was valued at ~US$ 1 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 2.5 billion by 2028 growing with a CAGR of ~9% during 2022 to 2028.

Some of the major factors that are likely to propel the growth of the market includes rise in health awareness, consumer spending, small-scale farming, and wide usage in restaurants and cosmetics industry.

The increasing public awareness of health issues and the use of indoor farming techniques is likely to propel the growth of the global microgreens market. Microgreens are highly rich in vitamins, fibers, and minerals, many people are now adopting microgreens in their regular diet to avoid severe problems like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, gastrointestinal distress, and more.

Furthermore, microgreens such as broccoli, chicory, and lettuce contain high levels of vitamin E, vitamin A, and antioxidants, which will eventually help the consumer from major diseases like cancer and heart problems. High initial cost, lack of distribution channels, and availability of fertile soil for microgreens production are some of the major challenges hindering the growth of the global microgreens market.

The initial cost for microgreen farming is higher than any other farming as the soil and seeds are required to change for every new harvest. Price fluctuation in microgreen cultivation depends on type of microgreens, size of garden, soil vs. hydroponics, single item purchase vs kits, and cost of electricity and water.

The soil sometimes lacks major nutrients like nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus which affects the final product, thus leading to huge losses to the farmer.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the growth of the global microgreens market, owing to the sudden shutdown of farming activities as well as disruption in the distribution channels such as retail stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets worldwide.

However, with the ease in lockdowns and the adoption of microgreens as healthy diet options are providing new growth opportunities for the global microgreens market

Scope of the Report

The global microgreens market is segmented by type, farming method, distribution channel, and end-user. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions for global microgreens markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.

Competitive Landscape

Large global players constitute ~10% of competitors, while country-niche players represent ~60% of competitors.

The global microgreens market is significantly competitive with ~200 players, which include globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players each with their niche in Microgreens organic production.

Some of the major players in the market include AeroFarms, Good Leaf Farms, Fresh Origins, Gotham Greens, Madar Farms, 2BFresh, Farmbox Greens, Living Earth Farm, Metro Microgreens, Chef's Garden, and among others.

Recent Developments Related to Major Players

In October 2021, AeroFarms expanded its distribution network in the Northeast and New England, including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, with the launch of more than 350 Stop & Shop stores.

In January 2021, GoodLeaf Farms developed a new 74,000-square-foot indoor vertical farm in Calgary's industrial park in Canada. The farm will help to create more than 70 skilled and unskilled job opportunities in the city as well as act as the center point for partnerships with post-secondary schools in Canada west.

Conclusion

The Global Microgreens Market is forecasted to grow significantly with a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period primarily driven by Increasing public awareness of health issues and the use of indoor farming techniques.

Though the market is highly competitive with ~ 200 participants, few global players control the dominant share and country-niche players hold a significant share. North Americaaccounted for the largest market share among all regions within the total global microgreens market in 2021.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Snapshot of Global Microgreens Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of the Global Microgreens Market

Historic Growth of the Overall Global Microgreens Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Microgreens Industry

Overview, Product Offerings, and Strategic Developments of Key Competitors

COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Microgreens Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Microgreens Market and by Segments

Market Size of Farming Method/End-user Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of the Global Microgreens Market

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs within Each Major Country

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Region

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

AeroFarms

Good Leaf Farms

Fresh Origins

Gotham Greens

Madar Farms

2BFresh

Farmbox Greens

Living Earth Farm

Metro Microgreens

Chef's Garden

FARM2FAM

Leafood

Plenty

UGF Farming

Living Food Company

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022E-2028F

By Type

Broccoli

Cabbage

Cauliflower

Arugula

Peas

Basil

Radish

Others

By Farming Method

Indoor Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouses

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Others

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Region

North America ( USA , Canada , and Mexico )

( , , and ) Europe ( France , Italy , Germany , Spain , UK, and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , UK, and Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Indonesia , and Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , and Africa )

