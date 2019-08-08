Global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market to 2025: Market is Projected to Grow by US$2.1 Million

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 16.1%

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Grid Connected, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.

Poised to reach over US$2.1 Million by the year 2025, Grid Connected will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.2% growth momentum.

Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$184.3 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$148.5 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Grid Connected will reach a market size of US$142.7 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$363.8 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include

ABB Group

Eaton Corporation Plc

Exelon Corporation

General Electric Company

Green Energy

NRG Energy

Pareto Energy

Siemens Ag

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Remote or Islanded (Grid Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Grid Connected (Grid Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Engineering & Design (Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Software as a Service (Service) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Monitoring & Control (Service) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Operation & Maintenance (Service) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Remote or Islanded (Grid Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Grid Connected (Grid Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Engineering & Design (Service) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Software as a Service (Service) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Monitoring & Control (Service) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Operation & Maintenance (Service) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Remote or Islanded (Grid Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Grid Connected (Grid Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Engineering & Design (Service) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Software as a Service (Service) Market in Europe : Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Monitoring & Control (Service) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

for 2019 & 2025 Operation & Maintenance (Service) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/he7gmh





