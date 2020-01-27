Global Microgrid Control Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for Microgrid Control Systems is projected to reach US$3.

9 billion by 2025, driven by the rapid migration towards decentralized energy systems. The focus on sustainable energy against the backdrop of growing urgency to address climate change ranks as the primary factor driving adoption of decentralized energy systems. Other benefits offered include ability to utilize more renewable energy, reduced dependence on fossil fuels, more stable and largely lower energy prices, elimination of challenges involved in energy loss during long distance transmission, and reduced need to invest in electricity grid transmission and distribution capacity upgrades. In addition, centralized power grids are aging and suffer from grid power quality issues, and also lack the flexibility to adjust to changing energy consumption patterns worldwide. Also, with several countries worldwide legislating mandatory renewable energy targets, the move towards distributed energy infrastructure is gaining momentum as production of energy closer to consumption areas supports smaller scale generation of renewable energy. Until now, in most markets across the globe power outage and/or scheduled blackouts was the popular load shedding strategy adopted to meet peak demand. However, with rapid digitalization, electrification and electronification of modern societies such a load shedding strategy is unsustainable and detrimental to the growth of economies. As a result, there is strong focus on integrating higher shares of intermittent sources of renewable energy to meet peak demand. The scenario is leading to the development of hybrid energy systems to ensure reliable and sustainable supply of electricity. With traditional utilities stretched to the breaking point due to rapid population growth, urbanization and demands of the digital age, microgrids are the future of smart and distributed energy generation and distribution.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799113/?utm_source=PRN

- There is increased establishment of microgrids in areas rich in green sources of power such as photovoltaic (PV) and wind power. These local grids are then integrated into the main utility grid. Integrating and balancing renewable energy creates challenges in dynamics, control and automation of electrical power systems. This pushes up the need for sophisticated energy management system (EMS) and distribution management system (DMS) for reliable integration, management and control of multi-tiered energy systems. As the issues related to integration and control of microgrids increase in complexity, the need for energy management and control systems will become greater and poised to benefit are microgrid control systems. Another exciting trend in the market is the increase in private deployment of microgrids. With power interruptions and blackouts becoming increasingly common and frequent as a result of extreme weather conditions compounded by aging energy infrastructure, there is a clear preference and migration away from grid-tied solar panels towards private microgrids fully independent and separate from the main power grid. These microgrids have the advantage of functioning normally even when the main grid is shutdown. This is an important advantage for companies against the backdrop of electrification, digitalization and automation all of which are reliant on power quantity, quality, and availability. Also chronic underfunding of energy infrastructure development by governments worldwide as a result of fiscal deficits and lack of funds, is forcing companies to take their own measures to address energy reliability issues. For instance, in the United States, underinvestment in energy infrastructure has reached over US$180 billion, a scenario that bodes well for the proliferation of private microgrids. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 63.7% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period supported by the Chinese governments strong interest in decentralized energy governance structures and the ensuing launch of national pilot programs. The domestic government is using a combination of stringent regulatory measures and financial incentives to encourage energy industry stakeholders to pursue energy transition policies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., GE Grid Solutions LLC, Ontech Electric Corporation, Operation Technology Inc., RT Soft Group, S&C Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Siemens AG, Spirae LLC, Woodward Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799113/?utm_source=PRN



MICROGRID CONTROL SYSTEMS MCP13

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

With Governments Forced to Address Power-Quality, Reliability & Sustainability Issues, Rising Investments in Energy Infrastructure to Benefit Demand for Energy Management & Control Systems/Solutions: Global Energy Investments (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ABB (Switzerland)

Eaton Corporation (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

GE Grid Solutions LLC (USA)

Ontech Electric Corporation (China)

Operation Technology, Inc. (USA)

RT Soft Group (Russia)

S&C Electric Company (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Spirae, LLC (USA)

Woodward, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Focus on Decentralized Energy Generation Drives Deployment of Microgrids

Growing Value of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) in Dual Addressal of Environmental Sustainability & Energy Security Challenges Drives Demand for Microgrids & Microgrid Technology Solutions: Global Microgrid Capacity (In MW) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rise of Smart Cities Drives the Focus on Engineering Microgrids to Achieve Slated Energy Goals

With Microgrids Being the Foundation for Smart Energy Infrastructure, Growing Interest in Smart Cities Bodes Well for the Creation of "Grid of Microgrids": Global Investments in Smart City Technologies (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017 & 2020

Private Sector Microgrids Rise Tall Over the Horizon to Offer Exciting Opportunities for Growth

Lost Economic Value Due to Power Outages Pushes Up the Monetary Value of Electric Reliability & the Significance of Private Microgrids in Offering Backup Power: Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

Chronic Public Sector Underfunding for Infrastructure Development Drives Private Participation & Investments in Distributed Energy Via Private Microgrids: Breakdown of Actual & Needed Infrastructure Spending (as a % of GDP) in Select Countries for the Year 2017

Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Leads to Rapid Mushrooming of Renewable Microgrids Across the Global Energy Terrain

Microgrids Are the Backbone Infrastructure that Makes Intermittent Renewable Energy More Resilient & Practically Deployable in the Real World Scenario: Global Net capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW) for the Years 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2020

Microgrid Controllers, a Vital Piece of Hardware Attracting Increased R&D

The Rise of Blockchain Microgrids Pushes Up the Importance, Complexity & Monetary Value of Effective Microgrid Control

The Move to Monetize Microgrids Sets Into Motion the Rise of Blockchain Microgrids With Complex Control, Processing & Management Requirements: Global Value of Blockchain Investments in the Energy Industry (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Cloud Based Management of Microgrids: An Attractive Strategy for Community Microgrids

Supported by Myriad Benefits Automated Microgrid Control Systems Grow in Popularity

Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL): A Key Innovation in Micro-Grid Control System

Impact of IoT on Microgrid Management

IoT Disrupts the Distributed Energy Space by Turning Microgrids into Smart Systems Capable of Maximizing Energy Efficiency & Energy Sharing & Trading: Global Value of IoT Investments in the Energy Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

AI and the Microgrid Controller Are the New Pair





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Microgrid Control Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Off-Grid (Grid Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Off-Grid (Grid Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: On-Grid (Grid Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: On-Grid (Grid Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Hardware (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Hardware (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Software (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Utilities (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Utilities (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Institutes & Campuses (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: Institutes & Campuses (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Industrial & Commercial (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Industrial & Commercial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 19: United States Microgrid Control Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grid Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: United States Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Breakdown by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: United States Microgrid Control Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: United States Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: United States Microgrid Control Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Microgrid Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grid Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Microgrid Control Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grid Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Canadian Microgrid Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Microgrid Control Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Canadian Microgrid Control Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Canadian Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Microgrid Control Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grid Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Japanese Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Analysis by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Japanese Market for Microgrid Control Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Japanese Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microgrid Control Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Microgrid Control Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Grid Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Chinese Microgrid Control Systems Market by Grid Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: Chinese Microgrid Control Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: Chinese Microgrid Control Systems Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 41: Chinese Demand for Microgrid Control Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Chinese Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 43: European Microgrid Control Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: European Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: European Microgrid Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grid Type: 2018-2025

Table 46: European Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Breakdown by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: European Microgrid Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Microgrid Control Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 51: Microgrid Control Systems Market in France by Grid Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: French Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Analysis by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Microgrid Control Systems Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: French Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Microgrid Control Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 57: Microgrid Control Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grid Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 58: German Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Breakdown by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Microgrid Control Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: German Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Microgrid Control Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 63: Italian Microgrid Control Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Grid Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Italian Microgrid Control Systems Market by Grid Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: Italian Microgrid Control Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: Italian Microgrid Control Systems Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Microgrid Control Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Italian Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Microgrid Control Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grid Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Analysis by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Microgrid Control Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: United Kingdom Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microgrid Control Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2

to 2025

Table 74: Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 75: Rest of Europe Microgrid Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grid Type: 2018-2025

Table 76: Rest of Europe Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Breakdown by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: Rest of Europe Microgrid Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 78: Rest of Europe Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Microgrid Control Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Rest of Europe Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Microgrid Control Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Grid Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Analysis by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Microgrid Control Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Microgrid Control Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 87: Rest of World Microgrid Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grid Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 88: Microgrid Control Systems Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grid Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Microgrid Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Microgrid Control Systems Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 91: Rest of World Microgrid Control Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World Microgrid Control Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 28 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 29)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799113/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

