FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 18634 Companies: 29 - Players covered include ABB Group; Eaton Corporation PLC; Exelon Corporation; General Electric Company; Hitachi Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Northern Power Systems Corporation; Pareto Energy; Princeton Power Systems; Siemens AG and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Grid Type (Off-Grid, and On-Grid); Component (Hardware, and Software); and Application (Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial, and Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Microgrid Control Systems Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2024

With traditional utilities stretched to the breaking point due to rapid population growth, urbanization and demands of the digital age, microgrids are the future of smart and distributed energy generation and distribution. As the backbone of microgrid technology, the control system ensures reliable and economic operation of the microgrid. The emergence and development of modern power systems bring to the fore new challenges that create demand for more sophisticated microgrid control systems. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Microgrid Control Systems is projected to reach US$3.6 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Microgrid Control Systems, accounting for an estimated 32.0% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period.

As the number of microgrids increase and generate a growing share of electricity, the need for efficient microgrid management and control technologies will become more urgent than ever. The rise in microgrids established with the purpose of ensuring grid independence and leveling out power inconsistencies will therefore drive demand for microgrids and microgrid control systems. The rise of decentralized distributed energy systems as governments increasingly commit to decarbonize their national economies will benefit increased deployment of microgrids and allied markets including microgrid control systems. A growing number of mission critical operations in smart cities ranging from intelligent transportation systems to security surveillance systems are evolving their current backup power assets into integrated microgrids. This increase in the number of integrated microgrids bodes well for the growth of microgrid control systems. Demand will be strong for master controller designs that expand the microgrids to community utility grids and optimize DERs. Also solutions featuring common hardware, human machine interface (HMIs) and user-friendly engineering tools will enjoy a higher price premium with customers willing to pay more for simplified operation and maintenance of distributed energy resources. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

