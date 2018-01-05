Global Microgrid Market Report 2017-2022: Key Players Profiled Include Lockheed Martin, ABB, General Electric, Eaton and Siemens

The global microgrid market reached a value of US$ 15.3 Billion in 2016, the market is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 30 Billion by 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of around 12% during 2017-2022

The growing need for better power systems as opposed to the traditional power systems represents the key factor driving the global microgrid market. Numerous countries are now focusing on improving their grid infrastructure on account of constantly rising energy cost, aging infrastructure, mass electrification, and climatic changes. Moreover, the usage of microgrid systems is increasing in order to reduce the significant amount of energy that is lost during transmission and distribution in the conventional electricity production.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of energy source including natural gas, combined heat and power, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), and diesel. Based on the applications, remote systems represent the largest segment, followed by institutional and campus, utility/community, defense, and others.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Lockheed Martin, ABB Ltd., General Electric, Eaton Corporation and Siemens.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global microgrid market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global microgrid market?

What are the key application segments in the global microgrid market?

Which are the major energy sources in the global microgrid market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global microgrid market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global microgrid market?

What is the structure of the global microgrid market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global microgrid market?

How are microgrids manufactured?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Microgrid Market



6 Market Breakup by Energy Source



7 Market Breakup by Application



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Microgrid Manufacturing Process



10 Competitive Landscape



ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation

General Electric

Lockheed Martin

Siemens

