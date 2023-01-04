NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Microlearning Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the microlearning market and is forecast to grow by $1338.46 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period. Our report on the microlearning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing government initiatives, increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets, and rising adoption of cloud computing.



The microlearning market is segmented as below:

By Industry Application

â€¢ Retail

â€¢ Manufacturing and logistics

â€¢ BFSI

â€¢ Healthcare

â€¢ Others



By Component

â€¢ Solution

â€¢ Services



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the gamification of training and education to drive market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the microlearning market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing use of microlearning in higher education and growth in mobile learning in developing countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the microlearning market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Microlearning market sizing

â€¢ Microlearning market forecast

â€¢ Microlearning market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microlearning market vendors that include Axonify Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Ltd., BTS Group AB, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., CrossKnowledge, ELB Learning, Epignosis, Gnowbe Group Ltd., GoSkills Ltd., Inkling Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., iSpring Solutions Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Multiversity Pvt. Ltd., Neovation Corp., Pryor Learning, Qstream Inc., SmartUp.io Ltd., and SweetRush Inc. Also, the microlearning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



