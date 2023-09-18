Global Microlending Market Report 2023-2027 & 2032 Featuring Key Players - Accion International, Bajaj Finserv, Bandhan Bank, BlueVine, & Equitas Small Finance Bank

The "Microlending Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microlending market is experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating substantial expansion in the coming years. In 2022, the market reached a valuation of $168.89 billion, and it is expected to further increase to $191.86 billion in 2023, reflecting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. Looking ahead, the microlending market is poised to reach $304.87 billion by 2027, driven by a CAGR of 12.3%.

For industry participants and stakeholders, the microlending market research report offers comprehensive insights and statistics. This report encompasses the global market size, regional market shares, competitor analysis, detailed market segments, emerging trends, and opportunities, providing essential data for success in the microlending sector. It presents an in-depth analysis of the current industry landscape and future scenarios.

One prominent trend in the microlending market is the emergence of innovative microfinance solutions. Leading companies operating in microlending are introducing novel products to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in August 2022, Umba Digital Bank, an Africa-based institution, acquired Daraja Microfinance Bank in Kenya, enhancing the microfinance banking industry's reach and portfolio. Such innovations are reshaping the microlending landscape.

The rising demand for micro-lending services among various end-users, particularly micro-enterprises and small enterprises, is expected to be a key driver of market growth. These small and medium-sized businesses play a vital role in the economy, and microlending provides essential financial support for their growth and prosperity.

Notably, the World Bank estimates that around 65 million firms, including 40% of formal micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in developing countries, require approximately $5.2 trillion in financing annually. This represents a significant opportunity for the microlending market to meet the financial needs of these enterprises.

Furthermore, initiatives like the MSME Growth, Innovation, and Inclusive Finance Project in India, aiming to lend $1.5 billion to startups by 2025, underscore the growing demand for micro-lending among micro and small enterprises. As a result, the microlending market is set to flourish.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the microlending market, and the report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of the global microlending landscape.

Major players in the microlending market are

Accion International

Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

Bandhan Bank Ltd.

BlueVine Inc.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.

HDB Financial Services Ltd.

ICICI Bank Ltd.

Kiva Microfunds

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Lendio Inc.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Oakam Ltd.

On Deck Capital Inc.

Panamax Inc.

Small Industries Development Bank of India

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Microlending Market Characteristics



3. Microlending Market Trends And Strategies



4. Microlending Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Microlending Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Microlending Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Microlending Market



5. Microlending Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Microlending Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Microlending Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Microlending Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Microlending Market, Segmentation By Provider, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Banks

Micro Finance Institute (MFI)

NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Institutions)

Other Provider

6.2. Global Microlending Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Small Enterprises

Micro Enterprises

Solo entrepreneurs And self-employed

7. Microlending Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Microlending Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Microlending Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

