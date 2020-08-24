Global Micromachining Market By Type, By Process, By Axis, By Industry Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Micromachining Market size is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Micromachining and nanotechnology play an increasingly important role in miniaturizing components ranging from biomedical applications to chemical microreactors and sensors. Introduction to micromachining and nanofabrication is described as the primary technologies for microelectromechanical systems. Growth is powered by the growing use of such systems for the manufacture of micro-components in sectors such as automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, telecommunications and aerospace. Increasing developments in manufacturing technology have resulted in a reduction in the time taken for the manufacture of parts, which has further spurred consumer demand.





In terms of both sales and production, the semiconductor and electronics industry play a crucial role in the global economy. Both the global semiconductor and the electronics industry have witnessed a robust growth rate over the last few years due to continuous technological advances and investment in research and development activities. The penetration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and Autonomous Vehicles in various industries pushes the limits of every industry and presents an enormous growth opportunity for the global semiconductor & electronics industry.



In recent years, there has been a substantial increase in the efficiency of micromachining equipment owing to the growing usage of proximity sensors to quantify errors in such equipment that are driving market growth. Initiatives have been pursued by numerous governments, including China and India, for initiatives such as the promotion of technologies and policies to boost industrial development. The rapidly changing technology landscape of manufacturing and process industries worldwide has often motivated industrial firms to invest in innovative manufacturing techniques.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Non-traditional, Traditional and Hybrid. Based on Process, the market is segmented into Subtractive and Additive & Others Based on Axis, the market is segmented into 3-Axis, 4-Axis and 5-Axis. Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Automotive, Semiconductors & Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunications, Plastics & Polymers, Power & Energy and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., IPG Photonics Corporation, and Georg Fischer Ltd. are the forerunners in the Micromachining Market. Companies such as Coherent, Inc., Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd., and Lumentum Holdings, Inc., MKS Instruments, Inc., and Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include MKS Instruments, Inc. (Electro Scientific Industries), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Lumentum Holdings, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Georg Fischer Ltd., Coherent, Inc., Oxford Lasers Ltd., Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd., Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd., and Heraeus Holding GmbH.



Recent strategies deployed in Micromachining Market



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jun-2018: Coherent acquired O.R. Lasertechnologie GmbH, a developer of compact, high-precision tools for laser additive manufacturing. The acquisition complemented Coherent's product line in additive manufacturing.



May-2017: IPG Photonics acquired OptiGrate Corporation, a pioneer and leading manufacturer of the highest-quality chirped volume Bragg grating (VBG) technologies. The acquisition completed IPG's internal set of core components for the new ultrafast pulsed laser product lines.



Nov-2016: Coherent completed the acquisition of ROFIN-SINAR Technologies, Inc., one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of high-performance industrial laser sources and laser-based solutions and components. The acquisition reinforced the company's business in laser-based solutions.



May-2016: GF Machining Solutions took over Microlution Inc., a specialist in micro-machining based on milling and laser technologies. The acquisition broadened its technology portfolio for fulfilling the needs of its key target sectors such as the aerospace and medical fields.



Apr-2016: MKS Instruments took over Newport Corporation, a supplier of advanced technology products and systems. The acquisition broadened its portfolio of technology solutions.



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Aug-2019: IPG Photonics teamed up with The Brose Group, an automotive supplier. The collaboration was focused on the development of the first direct weld measurement technology for automotive seat rails. In-line coherent imaging (ICI) technology will increase manufacturing efficiency, streamline validation, and minimize waste.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2020: Coherent added EasyMark XL to its Laser Marking Systems Product Line. EasyMark XL is a fully integrated, desktop laser marking system, which offers an expanded working range and longer focal lengths.



Mar-2020: Lumentum Holdings launched three breakthrough high-speed datacom laser chips. These chips were aimed to enable the growth of future hyperscale data centers and 5G wireless applications.



Mar-2020: Lumentum Holdings introduced a series of advanced 980 nanometers (nm) single-mode pump lasers. The new 980 nm pump lasers offer significantly higher power and higher efficiency, enabling high-density erbium-doped fiber amplifier (EDFA) designs.



Feb-2020: MKS Instruments released Spectra-Physics Spirit 1030-140, an industrial femtosecond hybrid fiber laser. The laser provides high throughput, highest quality micromachining of polymers, thin metals, sapphire, polycrystalline diamond, and many other materials for consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial applications.



Sep-2019: Coherent launched PowerLine C, a new versatile laser subsystem. It is a CO2 laser-based sub-system that offers a combination of convenience, versatility, and economy for precision drilling, cutting, scribing, structuring, marking, and engraving of a wide range of materials.



Aug-2019: Han's Laser launched Multi-axis Ultra-fast Micro-machining Equipment, HN-GY-PS60. This equipment can realize X, Y, Z motion control in three directions as well as real-time Controls the rotation of the laser and changes of processing tilt angle.



Jul-2019: Makino introduced U6 H.E.A.T. Extreme Wire EDM Utilizing First?of?its?Kind 0.016" Coated Wire Technology. The EDM increases rough machining rates up to 300% compared to traditional 0.010" brass wire while maintaining comparable wire consumption rates of 0.6 0.7 lbs./hour. The U6 H.E.A.T. Extreme also features Makino's HyperDrive Extreme wire control system to improve machine speed and performance.



Jun-2019: Makino released the F5 Pro6 vertical machining center. The center has been designed for providing stiffness and rigidity for chatter-free cutting, agility for high-speed/hard-milling, and accuracies for tight-tolerance blends and matches typical of complex, 3D contoured geometry associated with die/mold and medical production.



Feb-2019: Coherent introduced ExactCut, the first system in its Precision Laser Machines. ExactCut micromachining systems combine intelligence, integration, and interconnectivity for precision cutting of metals, alloys, sapphire, polycrystalline diamond (PCD), and ceramics. The ExactCut has been designed for easy integration into high volume production, with a variety of interfaces for specialty tooling, rotary or linear stages, part handling robotics, and conveyor belts.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2020: Coherent, Inc. opened a new Center of Excellence for Fiber Lasers in Tampere, Finland. The center would streamline the production flow. The company would combine stand-alone fiber laser source assembly and testing at the same site with the manufacture of fiber laser components, laser engines, and combiners.



Nov-2019: GF Machining Solutions and GF Piping Systems opened a new headquarter in Canada for strengthening direct sales and service support for Canadian manufacturers. With this facility, the company expanded its warehouse space and inventory by 100 percent for even more availability of and access to all GF Piping Systems products, both industrial and utility.



Sep-2019: GF Machining Solutions opened an innovation and production center in Biel (Switzerland). The company expanded its business in lasers and components.



