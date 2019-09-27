Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market Outlook 2018-2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micronutrient Fertilizers - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2027
Increase in soil degradation, growing incidences of micronutrient deficiencies in soils and growing food demand and shrinking farm land are some of the driving factors for the market growth. However, design issues faced by engineers and necessity to heat sensor vapor cell before operation may hamper the market growth.
Micronutrients such as iron, manganese, zinc, boron, molybdenum and copper, etc. are essential for plant growth and soil health. Micronutrient fertilizers are used to protect the soil against the deficiency of micronutrients. Micronutrients fertilizers provide a remedial solution to soil degradation. Many micronutrient fertilizer products are available in the market and due to their low requirement, they are usually applied along with NPK fertilizers.
By Type, Zinc segment has a growing importance during forecast period. Zinc is a recommended micronutrient in fertilizer programs for production of corn, sweet corn, and edible beans. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth due to rising demand in agricultural industry and increasing micronutrient fertilizers consumption in this region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Non - Chelated
5.3 Chelated
6 Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Molybdenum
6.3 Iron
6.4 Boron
6.6 Zinc
6.6 Manganese
6.7 Copper
6.8 Other Types
7 Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market, By Function
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Foliar
7.3 Fertigation
7.4 Soil
7.5 Other Functions
8 Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Oilseeds and Pulses
8.3 Grains and Cereals
8.4 Fruits and Vegetables
8.5 Other Crop Types
9 Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Farming
10 Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 FMC Corporation
12.2 Coromandel International Limited
12.3 Baicor L.C.
12.4 Tradecorp International
12.5 Old Bridge Chemicals Inc.
12.6 Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd
12.7 Valagro S.P.A
12.8 Akzonobel N.V.
12.9 Agricultural Solutions
12.10 Aries Agro Ltd.
12.11 ATP Nutrition Ltd
12.12 BASF SE
12.13 Wilbur-Ellis Company
12.14 Wolf Trax
12.15 The Mosaic Company
12.16 Sapec Group
12.17 Stoller Enterprises Inc
12.18 Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
12.19 Drexel Chemical
12.20 Incitec Pivot Fertilizers Ltd.
12.21 Arysta LifeScience Corporation
12.22 Cheminova
12.23 BMS Micro-Nutrients nv
12.24 Agrium Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/virebr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
