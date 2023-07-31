Global Microphone Research Report 2023-2028: North America Leads, Surge in Content Creation Drives Demand for High-Quality Microphones

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microphone Market by Technology (MEMS, Electret), MEMS Type (Analog, Digital), Communication Technology (Wired, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay), SNR (Low <59 dB, Medium 60-64 dB, High >64 dB), Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microphone market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of USD 2,454 million in 2023, expected to reach USD 3,526 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the period from 2023 to 2028

The surge in content creation driven by the rise of social media, online content platforms, and streaming services has resulted in a rising demand for microphones among content creators, vloggers, podcasters, and streamers. These professionals seek high-quality audio recording capabilities for their videos, podcasts, and live streams.

Moreover, microphones find applications in diverse sectors such as hands-free calling, voice-activated controls, in-car communication systems, and noise cancellation features, enhancing the audio experience in vehicles. With the automotive industry increasingly incorporating advanced audio and communication systems, the demand for microphones is expected to witness significant growth.

This report provides detailed insights into the major factors influencing the microphone market's growth, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

It also offers a comprehensive analysis of key industry players, their business overviews, products, key strategies, and recent developments such as new product & service launches, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. Furthermore, the report includes a competitive analysis of emerging startups in the microphone market ecosystem.

The wireless communication technology segment accounts for the largest market share for the microphone market

Wireless microphone technology has evolved significantly, leading to improved performance in terms of audio quality, range, signal stability, and interference resistance.

Advanced wireless systems use digital transmission technologies, diversity reception, and frequency agility to deliver clear and reliable audio signals, even in challenging RF environments.

Wireless microphones find applications in various industries and settings, including live performances, concerts, theaters, broadcast studios, corporate events, education, houses of worship, sports events, and more. The versatility of wireless microphones makes them suitable for different environments, enabling professionals and performers to utilize them across a wide range of applications.

Medical industry accounts for the second-highest largest CAGR of the microphone market

Telemedicine, which involves remote diagnosis and treatment of patients through audio and video communication, has gained significant traction.

High-quality microphones are crucial for clear and accurate audio transmission during telemedicine consultations, contributing to the growth of the microphone market in the medical field. The rising prevalence of hearing impairments and the aging population have led to an increased demand for hearing aids.

Microphones play a crucial role in hearing aids, capturing external sounds and transmitting them as amplified audio to the user. Technological advancements in hearing aids, including digital signal processing and noise cancellation, further drive the growth of the microphone market in the medical sector.

North America has the highest market share for the microphone market

North America has a vibrant entertainment and media industry, including music, film, television, and gaming. These industries heavily rely on high-quality audio capture for recording, broadcasting, and live performances.

Microphones play a vital role in capturing sound accurately, resulting in high demand for microphones in these sectors. North America has a large and thriving consumer electronics market. The region is a major hub for producing, selling, and consuming smartphones, tablets, smart speakers, gaming consoles, and other audio-related devices.

The integration of microphones in these devices for voice control, virtual assistants, and communication purposes contributes to the region's high market share of microphones.

Competitive landscape

The key players operating in the microphone market are Knowles Electronics LLC (US), Goertek (China), AAC Technologies (China), TDK Corporation (Japan), and Infineon Technologies (Germany).

Premium Insights

Rising Use of Wearable Devices to Drive Market

US and Mems Technology to Hold Largest Share of North American Microphone Market in 2023

China to Capture Largest Share of Microphone Market in Asia-Pacific Throughout Forecast Period

to Capture Largest Share of Microphone Market in Asia-Pacific Throughout Forecast Period China to Record Highest CAGR in Global Microphone Market from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics

Growing Adoption of Voice-Enabled Devices

Technological Advancements in Automotive Sector

Rising Trend of Video Conferencing and Remote Collaborations

Restraints

Easy Availability of Counterfeit and Low-Quality Products

Design-Related Constraints in Microphones

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices and Hearables

Continuous Advancements in Microphone Technology

Growth in Video Content Creation and Streaming

Challenges

Compatibility Issues in Microphones

Intense Competition Witnessed by Small/New Companies from Established Microphone Manufacturers

Case Study Analysis

Zoom Video Communications Approached Shure to Integrate Its Microphones into Zoom's Platform to Ensure Effective Communication in Virtual Meetings

Google Used Audio-Technica Microphones in Video Conferencing to Address Challenge of Poor-Quality Audio During Virtual Meetings

Nikon Used Microphones from Rode Microphones to Enhance Audio Recording Capabilities of Its Cameras

Yamaha Deployed Audio-Technica Microphones in Its Audio Processing and Conferencing Systems for Effective Communication

Dji Integrated Microphones from Saramonic in Drones and Camera Systems to Ensure Professional-Grade Audio Capture Capabilities

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Condenser Technology

Dynamic Technology

Electret Condenser Technology

Mems (Microelectromechanical Systems) Technology

Complimentary Technologies

Digital Signal Processing

Wireless Technology

Beamforming Technology

Adjacent Technologies

Acoustic Material Technology

Audio Processing and Mixing Technology

Voice Recognition and Natural Language Processing

Augmented Reality (Ar) and Virtual Reality (Vr)

Company Profiles

Key Players

Knowles Electronics LLC

Goertek

Aac Technologies

Tdk Corporation

Infineon Technologies Ag

Stmicroelectronics

Zilltek Technology

Hosiden Corporation

Sonion

Cui Devices

Other Companies

Shandong Gettop Acoustic Co. Ltd.

Bse Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Minxin Microelectronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Vesper Technologies, Inc.

Sensibel

Pui Audio

Kingstate Electronics Corporation

Harmony Electronics Corporation

Db Unlimited

Partron

Stetron

Ariose Electronics Co. Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Sanico Electronics Co. Ltd.

Jli Electronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84nfti

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets