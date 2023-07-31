Global Microphone Research Report 2023-2028: North America Leads, Surge in Content Creation Drives Demand for High-Quality Microphones

31 Jul, 2023, 19:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microphone Market by Technology (MEMS, Electret), MEMS Type (Analog, Digital), Communication Technology (Wired, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay), SNR (Low <59 dB, Medium 60-64 dB, High >64 dB), Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microphone market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of USD 2,454 million in 2023, expected to reach USD 3,526 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the period from 2023 to 2028
The surge in content creation driven by the rise of social media, online content platforms, and streaming services has resulted in a rising demand for microphones among content creators, vloggers, podcasters, and streamers. These professionals seek high-quality audio recording capabilities for their videos, podcasts, and live streams.
Moreover, microphones find applications in diverse sectors such as hands-free calling, voice-activated controls, in-car communication systems, and noise cancellation features, enhancing the audio experience in vehicles. With the automotive industry increasingly incorporating advanced audio and communication systems, the demand for microphones is expected to witness significant growth.
This report provides detailed insights into the major factors influencing the microphone market's growth, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
It also offers a comprehensive analysis of key industry players, their business overviews, products, key strategies, and recent developments such as new product & service launches, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. Furthermore, the report includes a competitive analysis of emerging startups in the microphone market ecosystem.
The wireless communication technology segment accounts for the largest market share for the microphone market
Wireless microphone technology has evolved significantly, leading to improved performance in terms of audio quality, range, signal stability, and interference resistance.
Advanced wireless systems use digital transmission technologies, diversity reception, and frequency agility to deliver clear and reliable audio signals, even in challenging RF environments.
Wireless microphones find applications in various industries and settings, including live performances, concerts, theaters, broadcast studios, corporate events, education, houses of worship, sports events, and more. The versatility of wireless microphones makes them suitable for different environments, enabling professionals and performers to utilize them across a wide range of applications.
Medical industry accounts for the second-highest largest CAGR of the microphone market
Telemedicine, which involves remote diagnosis and treatment of patients through audio and video communication, has gained significant traction.
High-quality microphones are crucial for clear and accurate audio transmission during telemedicine consultations, contributing to the growth of the microphone market in the medical field. The rising prevalence of hearing impairments and the aging population have led to an increased demand for hearing aids.
Microphones play a crucial role in hearing aids, capturing external sounds and transmitting them as amplified audio to the user. Technological advancements in hearing aids, including digital signal processing and noise cancellation, further drive the growth of the microphone market in the medical sector.
North America has the highest market share for the microphone market
North America has a vibrant entertainment and media industry, including music, film, television, and gaming. These industries heavily rely on high-quality audio capture for recording, broadcasting, and live performances.
Microphones play a vital role in capturing sound accurately, resulting in high demand for microphones in these sectors. North America has a large and thriving consumer electronics market. The region is a major hub for producing, selling, and consuming smartphones, tablets, smart speakers, gaming consoles, and other audio-related devices.
The integration of microphones in these devices for voice control, virtual assistants, and communication purposes contributes to the region's high market share of microphones.
Competitive landscape
The key players operating in the microphone market are Knowles Electronics LLC (US), Goertek (China), AAC Technologies (China), TDK Corporation (Japan), and Infineon Technologies (Germany).
Premium Insights
- Rising Use of Wearable Devices to Drive Market
- US and Mems Technology to Hold Largest Share of North American Microphone Market in 2023
- China to Capture Largest Share of Microphone Market in Asia-Pacific Throughout Forecast Period
- China to Record Highest CAGR in Global Microphone Market from 2023 to 2028
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics
- Growing Adoption of Voice-Enabled Devices
- Technological Advancements in Automotive Sector
- Rising Trend of Video Conferencing and Remote Collaborations
Restraints
- Easy Availability of Counterfeit and Low-Quality Products
- Design-Related Constraints in Microphones
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices and Hearables
- Continuous Advancements in Microphone Technology
- Growth in Video Content Creation and Streaming
Challenges
- Compatibility Issues in Microphones
- Intense Competition Witnessed by Small/New Companies from Established Microphone Manufacturers
Case Study Analysis
- Zoom Video Communications Approached Shure to Integrate Its Microphones into Zoom's Platform to Ensure Effective Communication in Virtual Meetings
- Google Used Audio-Technica Microphones in Video Conferencing to Address Challenge of Poor-Quality Audio During Virtual Meetings
- Nikon Used Microphones from Rode Microphones to Enhance Audio Recording Capabilities of Its Cameras
- Yamaha Deployed Audio-Technica Microphones in Its Audio Processing and Conferencing Systems for Effective Communication
- Dji Integrated Microphones from Saramonic in Drones and Camera Systems to Ensure Professional-Grade Audio Capture Capabilities
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Condenser Technology
- Dynamic Technology
- Electret Condenser Technology
- Mems (Microelectromechanical Systems) Technology
Complimentary Technologies
- Digital Signal Processing
- Wireless Technology
- Beamforming Technology
Adjacent Technologies
- Acoustic Material Technology
- Audio Processing and Mixing Technology
- Voice Recognition and Natural Language Processing
- Augmented Reality (Ar) and Virtual Reality (Vr)
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Knowles Electronics LLC
- Goertek
- Aac Technologies
- Tdk Corporation
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Stmicroelectronics
- Zilltek Technology
- Hosiden Corporation
- Sonion
- Cui Devices
Other Companies
- Shandong Gettop Acoustic Co. Ltd.
- Bse Co. Ltd.
- Suzhou Minxin Microelectronics Technology Co. Ltd.
- Vesper Technologies, Inc.
- Sensibel
- Pui Audio
- Kingstate Electronics Corporation
- Harmony Electronics Corporation
- Db Unlimited
- Partron
- Stetron
- Ariose Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Omron Corporation
- Sanico Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Jli Electronics
