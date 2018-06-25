Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, & Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Biohit Oyj
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- BioTek Instruments, Inc.
- BMG LABTECH GmbH
MICROPLATE INSTRUMENTATION AND SUPPLIES MCP-3525 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. OUTLOOK
Microplate Instrumentation - The Laboratory Workhorse
Leading Applications of Microplate Instruments
Current & Future Analysis
Leading Players
2. MARKET & TECHNOLOGY TRENDS
HTS Applications Drive Innovations
Technology Sets the Momentum for Microplate Reader Market
Factors Influencing Demand for Microplate Readers Ranked by Level of Impact
Fluorescence and Luminometers Gain at the Expense of Absorbance Readers
Innovations in Fluorescence Technologies
Microscopic Cell Imaging Gains popularity
Upgradability Driving Evolution of Multimode Microplate Readers
Microplate Readers in the Realm of Growing Applications and Advancing Technologies
Environmental Control in Readers - Expanding Applications to Live Cell Assays
Microplate Washers - An Overview
High-End Microplate Washers Offer Enhanced Capabilities
Automated Microplate Washers Gain Popularity
Touch Technology in Microplate Washers on the Rise
Rising Popularity of Bead-Based Assays Drives Innovation in Microplate Washers
Microplate Handlers - Easing Microplate Workflow
Less Sophisticated Microplate Handlers in Vogue
3. END USE APPLICATION OVERVIEW
Technological Advances Brings About Sea Change in Applications
Microplates Used in Various Applications
Major Fields of Science Using Microplates
Spectrophotometry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Clinical Diagnostics
Biotechnology
Market Driven by Drug Discovery
Market Drivers:
The Drug Discovery Process
High-Throughput Screening and Drug Discovery
Modern Requirements
The Evolution of HTS
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Molecular Devices Launches SpectraMax QuickDrop Micro-Volume Spectrophotometer
TTP Labtech Introduces sol-R Microplates
Azure Biosystems Introduces the Azure Ao Absorbance Microplate Reader
Molecular Devices Introduces SpectraMax M5e Multi-Mode Microplate Reader
BMG LABTECH Introduces PHERAstar FSX Microplate Reader
BMG LABTECH Introduces the CLARIOstar Multimode Microplate Reader
BioTek Introduces the New Synergy Neo2 Multi-Mode Reader
BMG LABTECH Introduces the CLARIOstar Multimode Microplate Reader in Switzerland
Tecan Unveils Spark 10M Microplate Reader
Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Varioskan LUX Multimode Microplate Reader
PerkinElmer Unveils EnSight Multimode Plate Reader
BioTek Launches 2nd Generation Cytation Imaging Reader
BioTek Launches Synergy HTX Multi-Mode Microplate Reader
BioTek Launches Epoch 2 Microplate Spectrophotometer
Molecular Devices Launches Economical Microplate Reader and Washer
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
BMG LABTECH Enters into Collaboration with Genedata
BioTek Instruments Expands Business in Canada
BioTek Expands Business in the UK
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)
Biohit Oyj (Finland)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
BioTek Instruments, Inc. (US)
BMG LABTECH GmbH (Germany)
Eppendorf AG (Germany)
Molecular Devices, LLC (US)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)
Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 49) The United States (24) Europe (18) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5) Middle East (1) Africa (1)
