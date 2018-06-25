Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, & Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Beckman Coulter, Inc.

- Biohit Oyj

- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

- BioTek Instruments, Inc.

- BMG LABTECH GmbH



MICROPLATE INSTRUMENTATION AND SUPPLIES MCP-3525 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. OUTLOOK

Microplate Instrumentation - The Laboratory Workhorse

Leading Applications of Microplate Instruments

Current & Future Analysis

Leading Players



2. MARKET & TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

HTS Applications Drive Innovations

Technology Sets the Momentum for Microplate Reader Market

Factors Influencing Demand for Microplate Readers Ranked by Level of Impact

Fluorescence and Luminometers Gain at the Expense of Absorbance Readers

Innovations in Fluorescence Technologies

Microscopic Cell Imaging Gains popularity

Upgradability Driving Evolution of Multimode Microplate Readers

Microplate Readers in the Realm of Growing Applications and Advancing Technologies

Environmental Control in Readers - Expanding Applications to Live Cell Assays

Microplate Washers - An Overview

High-End Microplate Washers Offer Enhanced Capabilities

Automated Microplate Washers Gain Popularity

Touch Technology in Microplate Washers on the Rise

Rising Popularity of Bead-Based Assays Drives Innovation in Microplate Washers

Microplate Handlers - Easing Microplate Workflow

Less Sophisticated Microplate Handlers in Vogue



3. END USE APPLICATION OVERVIEW

Technological Advances Brings About Sea Change in Applications

Microplates Used in Various Applications

Major Fields of Science Using Microplates

Spectrophotometry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Clinical Diagnostics

Biotechnology

Market Driven by Drug Discovery

Market Drivers:

The Drug Discovery Process

High-Throughput Screening and Drug Discovery

Modern Requirements

The Evolution of HTS



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Molecular Devices Launches SpectraMax QuickDrop Micro-Volume Spectrophotometer

TTP Labtech Introduces sol-R Microplates

Azure Biosystems Introduces the Azure Ao Absorbance Microplate Reader

Molecular Devices Introduces SpectraMax M5e Multi-Mode Microplate Reader

BMG LABTECH Introduces PHERAstar FSX Microplate Reader

BMG LABTECH Introduces the CLARIOstar Multimode Microplate Reader

BioTek Introduces the New Synergy Neo2 Multi-Mode Reader

BMG LABTECH Introduces the CLARIOstar Multimode Microplate Reader in Switzerland

Tecan Unveils Spark 10M Microplate Reader

Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Varioskan LUX Multimode Microplate Reader

PerkinElmer Unveils EnSight Multimode Plate Reader

BioTek Launches 2nd Generation Cytation Imaging Reader

BioTek Launches Synergy HTX Multi-Mode Microplate Reader

BioTek Launches Epoch 2 Microplate Spectrophotometer

Molecular Devices Launches Economical Microplate Reader and Washer



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

BMG LABTECH Enters into Collaboration with Genedata

BioTek Instruments Expands Business in Canada

BioTek Expands Business in the UK



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)

Biohit Oyj (Finland)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

BioTek Instruments, Inc. (US)

BMG LABTECH GmbH (Germany)

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

Molecular Devices, LLC (US)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

World Market by Product Segment

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Readers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World Historic Review for Microplate Readers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Readers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Readers by Product Segment - UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Historic Review for Microplate Readers by Product Segment - UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Readers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV-Vis Spectrophotometers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for UV-Vis Spectrophotometers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for UV-Vis Spectrophotometers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluorometers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Fluorometers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Fluorometers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luminometers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Luminometers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Luminometers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scintillation Counters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Scintillation Counters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Scintillation Counters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Multimode Readers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Multimode Readers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Multimode Readers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Washers & Accessories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Microplate Washers & Accessories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Washers & Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplates & Consumables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Microplates & Consumables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Microplates & Consumables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: US Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Canadian Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Japanese Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

Market Analysis

Table 43: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 49: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: French Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: French 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: German Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: German 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 55: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Italian Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: UK Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: UK 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 61: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Spanish Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 64: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Russian Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

Market Analysis

Table 76: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Chinese Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

India

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 82: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Latin American Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Latin American Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Microplate Readers (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Fluorometers, Luminometers, Scintillation Counters, and Multimode Readers), Microplate Washers & Accessories, Liquid Handling & Robotic Equipment, and Microplates & Consumables Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 49) The United States (24) Europe (18) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5) Middle East (1) Africa (1)

