FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: February 2021 Executive Engagements: 3936 Companies: 155 - Players covered include Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Biochrom Ltd.; BioTek Instruments Inc.; BMG LABTECH GmbH; Corning Incorporated; Danaher Corporation; Molecular Devices, LLC; Lonza Group AG; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Promega Corporation; Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Tecan Group Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Readers, Pipetting Systems & Dispensers, Washers, Other Product Types); End-Use (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Academic Institutes) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Microplate Systems Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

A microplate system is essentially an apparatus that is used for discovering physical, biological and chemical process reactions for experimental and research activities. The microplate systems are extremely helpful in testing biological reactions, gene expression reactions and quantification of proteins. They find use in drug discovery, fermented foods treatment, wastewater treatment and environmental monitoring. Microplate systems is a growing market driven by factors such as increasing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, as well as accelerated demand for automated biochemical and cell-based assays by the biotechnology industry. The coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing rise in lab testing is driving demand for microplate systems. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Microplate Systems estimated at US$881.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Readers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$708.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pipetting Systems & Dispensers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27% share of the global Microplate Systems market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $351.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $160.7 Million by 2026

The Microplate Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$351.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.66% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$160.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$169.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Increasing prevalence of several chronic diseases is driving demand for advanced diagnostic equipment, including microplate systems. Growth is also benefiting from rising demand from biotech firms for automated cell-based as well as biochemical assays, growing funding for laboratories, intensifying government initiatives in both developed and developing nations for adopting automated and sophisticated diagnostics in the healthcare sector, and favorable reimbursement policies in developed economies.. Other equally important growth factors include growing investments in R&D activities in genomics and proteomics domains; increasing usage of immunoassays in the development of innovative therapies for combating various diseases; increasing usage of single-mode and hybrid microplate systems in immunoassays; and integration of microplate systems with various other automation technology in the healthcare sector. Persistent industry focus on the miniaturization trend for diagnostic assays, and the development of high-throughput assays are likely to offer significant growth opportunities for microplate systems market.

Washers Segment to Reach $125.1 Million by 2026

Microplate washers are instruments used to clean the overrun liquid from microwell plates while testing. Washers are vital laboratory equipment, as various formats of these are invariably required for running certain assays. For instance, enzyme-based ELISA assays require removal of liquid and washing of plates prior to advancing each step of the test. Washers essentially form part of total lab automation solution for screening applications, and microplate manufacturers generally offer a complete solutions portfolio. In the global Washers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$91.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$112.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.





CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.