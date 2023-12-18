Global Microporous Insulation Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $244.9 Million by 2030 from $165 Million in 2022 - Robust Commercial Outlook for Fuel Cells to Open Up New Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microporous Insulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Microporous Insulation Market to Reach $244.9 Million by 2030

The global market for Microporous Insulation estimated at US$165.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$244.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Rigid Boards & Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$112.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Flexible Panels segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

From analyzing the potentially exponential growth in regions like China, to studying the steady progress in developed markets like the US, Japan, Germany and Canada, our report offers a highly detailed geopolitical analysis. This systematic study also covers the promising market in Asia-Pacific which is led by emerging economies such as Australia, India, and South Korea.

The Microporous Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Enhancing Automotive Performance with Improved Insulation Drives Opportunities for Microporous Insulation

Opportunities for Microporous Insulation in the Automotive Industry to Move In-Tandem With Production Trends: Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 Through 2025

Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Insulation

Growing Focus On Nuclear Energy Opens Opportunities for the Use of Microporous Insulation in Nuclear Power Plants

Growing Concerns Over Safety & Strong Outlook for Nuclear Power Plant & Equipment to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Microporous Insulation: Global Market for Nuclear Power Plant & Equipment (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Thermal Management for Fuel Cells Throws the Spotlight on Microporous Insulation Solutions

Robust Commercial Outlook for Fuel Cells to Open Up New Opportunities for Microporous Insulation in Thermal Management of Fuel Cells: Global Market for Fuel Cells (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026

Growing Industrial Insulation Needs Bodes Well for Market Growth

Strong Opportunities for Microporous Insulation in Aircraft Manufacturing

Insulation Needs for the Oil & Gas Industry Brings Microporous Insulation Into the Spotlight

MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Up the Importance of Insulation as One of the Most Easy & Efficient Ways to Conserve Energy

As Clamor for Energy Efficiency Grows, So Does the Business Case for Insulation as One of the Essential Elements for Ensuring Energy Efficiency of Equipment & Infrastructure: Global Opportunity for Thermal Insulation (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030

What's Ahead for Businesses & Markets?

Competition

Microporous Insulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Brief Overview of Microporous Insulation

Recent Market Activity

