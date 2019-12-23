Global Microprocessor and GPU Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Microprocessor and GPU market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.



9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.8%. X86, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34 Billion by the year 2025, X86 will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$778.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$771.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, X86 will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.; ARM Limited; Broadcom Corporation; IBM; Imagination Technologies Limited; Intel Corporation; Marvell Technology Group Ltd.; MediaTek, Inc.; Microchip Technology, Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Toshiba Corporation; Unisoc Communications, Inc.; VIA Technologies, Inc.







MICROPROCESSOR AND GPU MCP13

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Microprocessor and GPU

Microprocessor and GPU: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

World Microprocessor and GPU Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)

Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions

World Microprocessor and GPU Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

X86 Architecture Drives Growth in Microprocessor and GPU Market

Competitive Landscape

Nvidia Embraces ARM as Peer to X86 Architecture and Power

Microprocessor Giants Announce New Products to Improve Computing Power

ARM

Intel

AMD

Arm Introduces High-Performance, Power Efficient CPU and GPU Designs

Select Product Launches

Global Competitor Market Shares

Semiconductor Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019

Microprocessor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019

Discrete Desktop GPU Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (USA)

ARM Limited (UK)

Broadcom Corporation (USA)

IBM (USA)

Imagination Technologies Limited (UK)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda)

MediaTek, Inc. (Taiwan)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)

NVIDIA Corporation (USA)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Unisoc Communications, Inc. (China)

VIA Technologies, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Sustained Demand for Consumer Electronics Maintains Growth Momentum in Microprocessor and GPU Market

Smartphones

Select Popular GPU Devices for High-End Smartphones

Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets

Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025

Tablets

Worldwide Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Computers

Automotive Sector Offers New Line of Growth Opportunities

Autonomous Vehicle Emerges as Niche Application Area

Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Aerospace & Defense Sector: Major Growth Driver

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Global Military UAV Production in Units by Country/Region: 2018

Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years 2018 & 2028

Industry 4.0 & 'Smart Factory' to Accelerate Demand for Industrial Microprocessor Chipsets

Emphasis on Advanced Technologies in Healthcare Underpin Revenue Growth

Advanced Microprocessors and GPUs Set to Transform Healthcare Domain

Widespread Use of Discrete Graphics Broadens Prospects

Emerging Opportunities through Integrated Graphics

Rapid Growth of IoT Market to Push Microprocessor Demand

As the Brain Behind Intelligent Computing, Microprocessors to Benefit from the Ongoing Digital Transformation

Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$ Billion)

Deep Learning Underscores Need for GPUs

Powerful GPUs for Deep Learning

Implications for Market Participants

Wearables Emerge as Niche Application Area

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Microprocessor and GPU Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Microprocessor and GPU Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: X86 (Architecture) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: X86 (Architecture) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: X86 (Architecture) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: ARM (Architecture) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: ARM (Architecture) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: ARM (Architecture) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: MIPS (Architecture) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: MIPS (Architecture) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: MIPS (Architecture) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Power (Architecture) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Power (Architecture) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Power (Architecture) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: SPARC (Architecture) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: SPARC (Architecture) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: SPARC (Architecture) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Consumer Electronics (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Consumer Electronics (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Server (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Server (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Server (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: BFSI (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: BFSI (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: BFSI (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Medical (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Medical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Medical (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 40: United States Microprocessor and GPU Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Architecture: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Microprocessor and GPU Market in the United States by Architecture: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Microprocessor and GPU Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Microprocessor and GPU Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Microprocessor and GPU Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Microprocessor and GPU Historic Market Review by Architecture in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Microprocessor and GPU Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Architecture for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Canadian Microprocessor and GPU Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Microprocessor and GPU Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Microprocessor and GPU: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Architecture for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Microprocessor and GPU Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Architecture for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microprocessor and GPU in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Microprocessor and GPU Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Microprocessor and GPU Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Architecture for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Microprocessor and GPU Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Architecture: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Microprocessor and GPU Market by Architecture: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Microprocessor and GPU in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Microprocessor and GPU Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 64: European Microprocessor and GPU Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Microprocessor and GPU Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Microprocessor and GPU Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture: 2018-2025

Table 68: Microprocessor and GPU Market in Europe in US$ Million by Architecture: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Microprocessor and GPU Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: Microprocessor and GPU Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 73: Microprocessor and GPU Market in France by Architecture: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: French Microprocessor and GPU Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Architecture: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Microprocessor and GPU Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: French Microprocessor and GPU Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 79: Microprocessor and GPU Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Architecture for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Microprocessor and GPU Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Architecture: 2009-2017

Table 81: German Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Microprocessor and GPU Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: German Microprocessor and GPU Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 85: Italian Microprocessor and GPU Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Architecture for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Microprocessor and GPU Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Architecture: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Microprocessor and GPU Market by Architecture: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Italian Demand for Microprocessor and GPU in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Microprocessor and GPU Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Microprocessor and GPU: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Architecture for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Microprocessor and GPU Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Architecture for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: United Kingdom Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microprocessor and GPU in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: United Kingdom Microprocessor and GPU Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Microprocessor and GPU Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture: 2018-2025

Table 98: Microprocessor and GPU Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Architecture: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Microprocessor and GPU Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Microprocessor and GPU Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Microprocessor and GPU Market in Asia-Pacific by Architecture: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Microprocessor and GPU Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Architecture: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Microprocessor and GPU Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Microprocessor and GPU Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 109: Rest of World Microprocessor and GPU Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Rest of World Microprocessor and GPU Historic Market Review by Architecture in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Microprocessor and GPU Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Architecture for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Rest of World Microprocessor and GPU Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Microprocessor and GPU Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of World Microprocessor and GPU Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION









1. ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.



2. AMBARELLA, INC.



3. ARM LTD.



4. BAIKAL ELECTRONICS JSC



5. BROADCOM, INC.



6. FUJITSU LTD.



7. HISILICON (SHANGHAI) TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.



8. IBM CORPORATION



9. IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.



10. INGENIC SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.



11. INTEL CORPORATION



12. M/A-COM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.



13. MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD.



14. MEDIATEK, INC.



15. MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.



16. NVIDIA CORPORATION



17. NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV



18. ORACLE CORPORATION



19. PHYTIUM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



20. QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



21. RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION



22. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.



23. SHANGHAI ZHAOXIN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.



24. SILICON INTEGRATED SYSTEMS CORPORATION



25. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, INC.



26. TOSHIBA CORPORATION

TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION



27. UNISOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



28. VERISILICON MICROELECTRONICS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.



29. VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.







