Global Microprocessor and GPU Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Microprocessor Giants Such as ARM, Intel, and AMD Announce New Products to Improve Computing Power

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microprocessor and GPU - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Microprocessor and GPU market, valued at US$78.7 Billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach US$98.7 Billion by 2030. This expansion is driven by key players like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., ARM Limited, and Broadcom Corporation, with a notable CAGR of 2.9% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

This comprehensive data provides a thorough analysis of the Microprocessor and GPU market across various geographical regions. It encompasses sales projections for the years 2022 to 2030, showcasing annual sales figures in US$ Million and corresponding percentage CAGR.

The data delves into specific processor types, including X86, ARM, MIPS, Power, and SPARC, examining their sales trends. It also presents sales analyses for diverse industries such as Consumer Electronics, Servers, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, and Medical. Additionally, the report offers a comprehensive market analysis summarizing annual sales for the Microprocessor and GPU market from 2014 to 2030.

Within the report, the X86 segment is projected to exhibit a 2.6% CAGR, reaching US$38.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period, while the ARM segment is estimated to grow at a 3.8% CAGR over the next 8 years.

The Microprocessor and GPU market in the United States is estimated at US$22.7 Billion in 2022, while China, the second-largest global economy, is expected to reach US$20.8 Billion by 2030, with a notable CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to grow at 1.5% and 1.9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is anticipated to experience growth at approximately 2.6% CAGR

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Microprocessor and GPU

Microprocessor and GPU: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

World Microprocessor and GPU Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)

Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions

and Other Emerging Regions World Microprocessor and GPU Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China , Asia-Pacific , Rest of World, USA , Europe , Canada , and Japan

, , Rest of World, , , , and X86 Architecture Drives Growth in Microprocessor and GPU Market

Competitive Landscape

Nvidia Embraces ARM as Peer to X86 Architecture and Power

Microprocessor Giants Announce New Products to Improve Computing Power

ARM

Intel

AMD

Arm Introduces High-Performance, Power Efficient CPU and GPU Designs

Select Product Launches

Microprocessor and GPU - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Semiconductor Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019

Microprocessor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019

Discrete Desktop GPU Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Consumer Electronics Maintains Growth Momentum in Microprocessor and GPU Market

Smartphones

Select Popular GPU Devices for High-End Smartphones

Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets

Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025

Tablets

Worldwide Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Computers

Automotive Sector Offers New Line of Growth Opportunities

Autonomous Vehicle Emerges as Niche Application Area

Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Aerospace & Defense Sector: Major Growth Driver

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Global Military UAV Production in Units by Country/Region: 2018

Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years 2018 & 2028

Industry 4.0 & 'Smart Factory' to Accelerate Demand for Industrial Microprocessor Chipsets

Emphasis on Advanced Technologies in Healthcare Underpins Revenue Growth

Advanced Microprocessors and GPUs Set to Transform Healthcare Domain

Widespread Use of Discrete Graphics Broadens Prospects

Emerging Opportunities through Integrated Graphics

Rapid Growth of IoT Market to Push Microprocessor Demand

As the Brain Behind Intelligent Computing, Microprocessors to Benefit from the Ongoing Digital Transformation

Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$ Billion)

Deep Learning Underscores Need for GPUs

Powerful GPUs for Deep Learning

Implications for Market Participants

Wearables Emerge as Niche Application Area

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

