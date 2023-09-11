Global MicroRNA Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Services Spearhead Growth with over 60% Market Share - Focus on Profiling, Localization, & Quantification

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MicroRNA Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Products & Services (Profiling, Localization, & Quantification), By Application (Cancer, Neurological Disease,) By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microRNA market is poised for significant growth, with a projected size of USD 3.64 billion by 2030, experiencing a robust 12.64% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Advancements in high-throughput screening techniques, including NGS platforms, have unlocked novel applications for microRNA (miRNAs), particularly in diagnostics, therapeutics, and biomarker identification, notably in complex conditions like cancer.

The potential of miRNAs as molecular diagnostics biomarkers has led to specialized product development, such as miRNA microarray profiling and functional analysis tools. For instance, Toshiba Corporation's collaborative research agreement with Midtown Clinic Medical Corporation and HIMEIDIC Inc. in March 2021 aims to explore the effectiveness of microRNA technology in cancer screening.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated miRNA research, especially in vaccine development and understanding the disease's gene expressions. Various research institutes worldwide are actively engaged in COVID-19 vaccine development and genomic sequencing. Notably, the UK's COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium, with a funding of USD 25 million, has played a crucial role in mapping the virus's evolution and spread.

Increased government funding and substantial investments in miRNA research and development for diagnostic tests and therapeutics are expected to propel market growth. New entrants are introducing innovative approaches to target therapeutics and drug identification.

MicroRNA Market Report Highlights

The service segment held the largest share of 60.64% in 2022 and is projected to continue the trend during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as NGS for accurate detection and quantification of miRNAs

Based on product, the consumables segment is likely to witness significant growth of 11.83% through 2023-2030, owing to the growing number of miRNA research activities and the requirement of high volumes of reagents & kits for miRNA expression studies are expected to collectively contribute to lucrative growth of the segment

The cancer application segment generated the highest revenue share of 33.70% in 2022. The large share is attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer coupled with a growing number of research studies identifying miRNA as a potential biomarker for human cancer diagnosis, and prognosis

Academic & government research institutes accounted for the largest market share of 52.10% in 2022, owing to the high adoption of research tools for studying miRNA in research institutes.

North America has emerged as the highest revenue-generating region, capturing 43.49% revenue share in 2022. The strong patent base for miRNA in the US is attributed to contributing the largest revenue share

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.41% during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a significant target population, increasing adoption of advanced technologies, coupled with the existence of high-unmet clinical needs are anticipated to provide growth opportunities in the region

Merck KGaA QIAGEN Horizon Discovery Group Co. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Synlogic GeneCopoeia, Inc. New England Biolabs Quantabio NanoString Technologies, Inc. Takara Bio , Inc. LGC Limited BioGenex SeqMatic LLC Miltenyi Biotec Sistemic Scotland Limited Biodynamics Laboratory, Inc. ORIGENE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Norgen Biotek Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Assumptions

1.4. Information Procurement

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Outbreak of COVID - 19

3.3.2. Recent innovations in applications of miRNAs

3.3.2.1. Increased adoption for use as a biomarker

3.3.2.2. Therapeutic applications

3.3.3. High investments in miRNA R&D initiatives for development of new diagnostic tests & therapeutics

3.3.4. The success of miRNA in clinical trials

3.3.5. Technological advancements to support nucleic acid studies

3.3.6. Exponentially declining cost of sequencing

3.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.1. High cost associated with microRNA kits and other products

3.4.2. Challenges in handling RNA & in-house development of assays for microRNA detection

3.4.3. Poor reproducibility of research and specificity of products

3.4.4. Limited life science research infrastructure in emerging markets

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.5.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Product & Service Business Analysis

4.1. MicroRNA Market: Product & Service Movement Analysis

4.2. Products

4.2.1. Products Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Instruments

4.2.2.1. Instruments Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2.1.1. Technology

4.2.2.1.1.1. Technology Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2.1.1.2. Real-Time PCR

4.2.2.1.1.3. Microarray

4.2.2.1.1.4. NGS

4.2.2.1.2. Workflow

4.2.2.1.2.1. Workflow Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2.1.2.2. Isolation & Purification

4.2.2.1.2.3. miRNA cDNA Synthesis

4.2.2.1.2.4. Profiling, Localization, & Quantification

4.2.2.1.2.5. Functional Analysis & Others

4.2.3. Consumables

4.2.3.1. Consumables Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.1.1. Specimen

4.2.3.1.1.1. Specimen Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.1.1.2. Whole Blood

4.2.3.1.1.3. Serum

4.2.3.1.1.4. Plasma

4.2.3.1.1.5. FFPE

4.2.3.1.1.6. Fresh Frozen Tissue

4.2.3.1.2. Workflow

4.2.3.1.2.1. Workflow Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.1.2.2. Isolation & Purification

4.2.3.1.2.3. miRNA cDNA Synthesis

4.2.3.1.2.4. Profiling, Localization, & Quantification

4.2.3.1.2.5. Functional Analysis

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Services Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Service Type

4.3.2.1. Type Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.1.1. Isolation & Purification

4.3.2.1.1.1. Isolation & Purification Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.1.1.2. miRNA cDNA Synthesis

4.3.2.1.1.3. Profiling, Localization, & Quantification

4.3.2.1.1.4. Functional Analysis

4.3.3. Specimen

4.3.3.1. Specimen Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3.1.1. Whole Blood)

4.3.3.1.2. Serum

4.3.3.1.3. Plasma

4.3.3.1.4. FFPE

4.3.3.1.5. Fresh Frozen Tissue



Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis

5.1. MicroRNA Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2. Cancer

5.2.1. Cancer Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Infectious Diseases

5.4. Immunological Disorder

5.5. Cardiovascular Disease

5.6. Neurological Disease



Chapter 6. End-Use Business Analysis

6.1. MicroRNA Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

6.2. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

6.3. Academic & Government Research Institutes

6.4. Other end-users



Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

7.1. MicroRNA Market Share By Region, 2022 & 2030

