Global MicroRNA Research Tools, Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report 2023-2028: Small Molecules, Big Impact - The Potential of miRNA as a Diagnostic and Therapeutic Avenue

The miRNA tools market has observed moderate growth recently and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2028

The research study aims to thoroughly assess and analyze the miRNA research tools, diagnostics and therapeutics market; revenue forecasts; and future trends globally and provide strategic recommendations for the success of the market participants.

This study focuses on the global market of miRNA tools and provides an updated review including its applications in various arenas of diagnostics and therapeutics. The report deals with miRNA tools covering technologies used in the biomedical industry. These products are miRNA quantitative reverse transcription-PCR, next-generation sequencing, microarray, fluorescent in situ hybridization, isolation and purification tools and other tools like inhibitors, probes and vectors.

microRNAs (miRNAs) are noncoding RNA that play pivotal role in gene silencing and posttranscriptional regulation of gene expression. Studies have shown that thousands of human protein-coding genes are regulated by miRNAs, indicating that miRNAs have regulatory roles in diverse cellular functions, such as apoptosis, proliferation and differentiation - all of which have shown to be contributing factor in diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions.

These features make it a potential diagnostic and therapeutic candidate. Currently, more than 2,500 mature microRNAs have been identified in the human genome. An important factor for success in miRNA research is access to high-performance tools and technologies.



Several tools and technologies are used in the miRNA research continuum, from isolation through discovery, profiling, quantitation, validation and functional analysis. Sensitive and advanced laboratory analysis methods [quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT- qPCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and microarray] and tools (probes, reagents, and kits) for miRNA isolation, discovery, profiling, quantitation, validation and functional analysis are being largely used globally.



Most known miRNAs have been identified by random cloning and sequencing. There is an estimated 0.01% chance of uncovering a unique miRNA using this method - thus making discovery efforts very time-consuming and laborious. Recent studies have focused on bioinformatics, where algorithms predict miRNAs based on the presence of hairpins and other structures associated with the presence of miRNAs.



The need for new research tools is constant as users deepen scientific understanding and search for the next breakthrough. MiRNA profiling is quickly becoming a promising technique in many research fields, such as translational research. It can provide useful information on the role of miRNAs in the pathogenesis of human diseases such as cancers, metabolic diseases, neurological disorders and infectious diseases.



The miRNA tools market growth is attributed to increased research at the genetic level, increased use of miRNA for therapeutic and diagnostic research purposes, the rise in R&D funding, and increased demand for advanced analysis techniques and assay methods. Microarray technology and the advent of NGS in the early 2000s significantly broadened our understanding of miRNAs and introduced new opportunities for clinical applications.

The report also includes an analysis of leading and emerging competitors in the current worldwide miRNA research tools, diagnostics and therapeutics market. Profiles of manufacturers of leading products as well as biotechnology companies with novel products in development, are analyzed to define the specific product strategies employed. This report also assesses emerging trends and technologies in the market.

Report Includes

An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for microRNA (miRNA) research tools, diagnostics and therapeutics

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global miRNA tools markets, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology type, application (therapeutic area), end user, and region

Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other region and industry specific macroeconomic variables that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2023-2028)

Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing investment on R&D activities, market growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis

Review of the selected new miRNA products, research tools and diagnostics services, recent drug candidates, clinical trial applications, and new trends and developments in the biomedical industry

Examination of the extensive portfolio of miRNA pathway drug candidates, some already in Phase II clinical trials, showing promising clinical data in various arenas of diagnostics and therapeutics, including cancer, hepatitis infections, and cardiovascular diseases etc.

Identification of leading and emerging competitors in the current worldwide market for miRNA research tools, diagnostics, and therapeutics, and analysis of their competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $664.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $883 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

What's New in this Update?

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Highlights of the Micro-rna Research Tools, Diagnostics and Therapeutics Markets

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Background: Genetic Material

Types of Rna

Messenger Rna (Mrna)

Ribosomal Rna (Rrna)

Transfer Rna (Trna)

Small Interfering Rnas (Sirna)

Small Nucleolar Rna (Snorna)

Piwi-Interacting Rnas (Pirnas)

Micrornas (Mirnas)

Overview

History of Microrna Research

Biogenesis of Microrna

The Function of Microrna

Applications of Microrna

Research Tools

Microrna in Therapeutics

Microrna in Diagnostics

Bioinformatics: Applications in Microrna Research

Computational Tools

Mirdb

Targetscan

Diana-Microt-Cds

Mirtargetlink 2.0

Rna22 V2

Targetminer

Rnahybrid

Microrna Databases

Mirbase

Deepbase

Mirnamap

Plant Microrna Database (Pmrd)

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Developments in Analytical Technologies and Assay Methods

Robust Funding Environment for Biomedical Research

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Number of Clinically Relevant Mirnas

Market Challenges

High Investment Cost

High Failure Rate

Challenges Associated With Microrna Based Therapeutics Development

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Market Overview

Quantitative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (Rt-Qpcr)

Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs)

Microarray

Isolation and Purification Tools

In Situ Hybridization (Ish) and Northern Blotting

Other Mirna Tools

Microrna Mimics

Microrna Inhibitors

Agomirs/Antagomirs

Market Revenue by Technology Type

Rt-Qpcr

Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs)

Microarray

Isolation and Purification Tools

In Situ Hybridization (Ish) and Northern Blotting

Other Tools

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user

Market Overview

Academic and Other Research Institutes

Life Science Industry

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Mirna Service Providers

Market Revenue by End-user

Academic and Other Research Institutes Market, by Technology Type

Life Science Industry Market, by Technology Type

Mirna Service Providers Market, by Technology Type

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Market Overview

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Metabolic Diseases

Immune Disorders

Other Diseases

Market Revenue by Application

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Immune Disorders

Other Diseases

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview

Market Revenue by Region & Technology Type

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (Row)

Chapter 9 Esg Development

Introduction to Esg

Sustainability in Mirna Tools and Services Industry: An Esg Perspective

and Services Industry: An Esg Perspective Key Esg Issues

Consumer Attitudes Towards Esg

Industry Esg Performance Analysis

Case Study

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Emerging Technologies and Trends in the Market

Circulating Mirna Diagnostics for Non-Invasive Health Monitoring

Increasing Adoption of Digital Pcr (Dpcr)

Rna-Sequencing

Chapter 11 Clinical Trials Analysis

Overview

Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Leading Market Players Ranking

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Abcam plc

Agilent Technolgies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cd Genomics

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Genecopoeia Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Nanostring Technologies Inc.

Qiagen

Regulus Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

