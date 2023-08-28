Global MicroRNA Research Tools, Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report 2023-2028: Small Molecules, Big Impact - The Potential of miRNA as a Diagnostic and Therapeutic Avenue

28 Aug, 2023, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MicroRNA Research Tools, Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The miRNA tools market has observed moderate growth recently and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2028
The research study aims to thoroughly assess and analyze the miRNA research tools, diagnostics and therapeutics market; revenue forecasts; and future trends globally and provide strategic recommendations for the success of the market participants.
This study focuses on the global market of miRNA tools and provides an updated review including its applications in various arenas of diagnostics and therapeutics. The report deals with miRNA tools covering technologies used in the biomedical industry. These products are miRNA quantitative reverse transcription-PCR, next-generation sequencing, microarray, fluorescent in situ hybridization, isolation and purification tools and other tools like inhibitors, probes and vectors.
microRNAs (miRNAs) are noncoding RNA that play pivotal role in gene silencing and posttranscriptional regulation of gene expression. Studies have shown that thousands of human protein-coding genes are regulated by miRNAs, indicating that miRNAs have regulatory roles in diverse cellular functions, such as apoptosis, proliferation and differentiation - all of which have shown to be contributing factor in diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions.
These features make it a potential diagnostic and therapeutic candidate. Currently, more than 2,500 mature microRNAs have been identified in the human genome. An important factor for success in miRNA research is access to high-performance tools and technologies.
Several tools and technologies are used in the miRNA research continuum, from isolation through discovery, profiling, quantitation, validation and functional analysis. Sensitive and advanced laboratory analysis methods [quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT- qPCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and microarray] and tools (probes, reagents, and kits) for miRNA isolation, discovery, profiling, quantitation, validation and functional analysis are being largely used globally.
Most known miRNAs have been identified by random cloning and sequencing. There is an estimated 0.01% chance of uncovering a unique miRNA using this method - thus making discovery efforts very time-consuming and laborious. Recent studies have focused on bioinformatics, where algorithms predict miRNAs based on the presence of hairpins and other structures associated with the presence of miRNAs.
The need for new research tools is constant as users deepen scientific understanding and search for the next breakthrough. MiRNA profiling is quickly becoming a promising technique in many research fields, such as translational research. It can provide useful information on the role of miRNAs in the pathogenesis of human diseases such as cancers, metabolic diseases, neurological disorders and infectious diseases.
The miRNA tools market growth is attributed to increased research at the genetic level, increased use of miRNA for therapeutic and diagnostic research purposes, the rise in R&D funding, and increased demand for advanced analysis techniques and assay methods. Microarray technology and the advent of NGS in the early 2000s significantly broadened our understanding of miRNAs and introduced new opportunities for clinical applications.
The report also includes an analysis of leading and emerging competitors in the current worldwide miRNA research tools, diagnostics and therapeutics market. Profiles of manufacturers of leading products as well as biotechnology companies with novel products in development, are analyzed to define the specific product strategies employed. This report also assesses emerging trends and technologies in the market.
Report Includes
- An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for microRNA (miRNA) research tools, diagnostics and therapeutics
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global miRNA tools markets, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology type, application (therapeutic area), end user, and region
- Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other region and industry specific macroeconomic variables that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2023-2028)
- Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing investment on R&D activities, market growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis
- Review of the selected new miRNA products, research tools and diagnostics services, recent drug candidates, clinical trial applications, and new trends and developments in the biomedical industry
- Examination of the extensive portfolio of miRNA pathway drug candidates, some already in Phase II clinical trials, showing promising clinical data in various arenas of diagnostics and therapeutics, including cancer, hepatitis infections, and cardiovascular diseases etc.
- Identification of leading and emerging competitors in the current worldwide market for miRNA research tools, diagnostics, and therapeutics, and analysis of their competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
200
|
Forecast Period
|
2023 - 2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|
$664.2 Million
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$883 Million
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
5.9 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- What's New in this Update?
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Highlights of the Micro-rna Research Tools, Diagnostics and Therapeutics Markets
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Background: Genetic Material
- Types of Rna
- Messenger Rna (Mrna)
- Ribosomal Rna (Rrna)
- Transfer Rna (Trna)
- Small Interfering Rnas (Sirna)
- Small Nucleolar Rna (Snorna)
- Piwi-Interacting Rnas (Pirnas)
- Micrornas (Mirnas)
- Overview
- History of Microrna Research
- Biogenesis of Microrna
- The Function of Microrna
- Applications of Microrna
- Research Tools
- Microrna in Therapeutics
- Microrna in Diagnostics
- Bioinformatics: Applications in Microrna Research
- Computational Tools
- Mirdb
- Targetscan
- Diana-Microt-Cds
- Mirtargetlink 2.0
- Rna22 V2
- Targetminer
- Rnahybrid
- Microrna Databases
- Mirbase
- Deepbase
- Mirnamap
- Plant Microrna Database (Pmrd)
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Developments in Analytical Technologies and Assay Methods
- Robust Funding Environment for Biomedical Research
- Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Growing Number of Clinically Relevant Mirnas
- Market Challenges
- High Investment Cost
- High Failure Rate
- Challenges Associated With Microrna Based Therapeutics Development
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Market Overview
- Quantitative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (Rt-Qpcr)
- Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs)
- Microarray
- Isolation and Purification Tools
- In Situ Hybridization (Ish) and Northern Blotting
- Other Mirna Tools
- Microrna Mimics
- Microrna Inhibitors
- Agomirs/Antagomirs
- Market Revenue by Technology Type
- Rt-Qpcr
- Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs)
- Microarray
- Isolation and Purification Tools
- In Situ Hybridization (Ish) and Northern Blotting
- Other Tools
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user
- Market Overview
- Academic and Other Research Institutes
- Life Science Industry
- Therapeutics
- Diagnostics
- Mirna Service Providers
- Market Revenue by End-user
- Academic and Other Research Institutes Market, by Technology Type
- Life Science Industry Market, by Technology Type
- Mirna Service Providers Market, by Technology Type
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Market Overview
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Neurological Disorders
- Metabolic Diseases
- Immune Disorders
- Other Diseases
- Market Revenue by Application
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Neurological Disorders
- Metabolic Disorders
- Immune Disorders
- Other Diseases
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue by Region & Technology Type
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (Row)
Chapter 9 Esg Development
- Introduction to Esg
- Sustainability in Mirna Tools and Services Industry: An Esg Perspective
- Key Esg Issues
- Consumer Attitudes Towards Esg
- Industry Esg Performance Analysis
- Case Study
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Emerging Technologies and Trends in the Market
- Circulating Mirna Diagnostics for Non-Invasive Health Monitoring
- Increasing Adoption of Digital Pcr (Dpcr)
- Rna-Sequencing
Chapter 11 Clinical Trials Analysis
- Overview
- Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Leading Market Players Ranking
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Abcam plc
- Agilent Technolgies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Cd Genomics
- Danaher
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Genecopoeia Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Merck Kgaa
- Nanostring Technologies Inc.
- Qiagen
- Regulus Therapeutics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Takara Bio Inc.
