Global Microscopy Market Report 2022: Increasing Application Areas of Microscopy Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microscopy Market by Product (Microscope, Software, Accessories), Type (Optical Microscope (Stereo, Digital), Electron Microscope (SEM, TEM), AFM, STM), Application (semiconductor, life science), End User (Industrial, Research) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microscopy market is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion in 2027 from USD 7.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is largely driven by increasing funding for R&D in microscopy and its applications, continuous technological advancements in the field of microscopy, and rising focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine. However, the high cost of the advanced microscopes is expected to be a major restraining factor for the growth of this market during the forecast period.

By product, the software segment is expected to increase at a brisk growth rate in the microscopy market in the next five years.

Increases in picture quality and increased study in life sciences and other application fields have resulted in the collection of a vast volume of data and as these photos are no longer supported by current software. Owing to this there is increasing demand for sophisticated software for microscopes. Moreover, The introduction of novel image acquisition software for microscopes is the recent trend in the microscopy market. These factors are key contributors for the highest growth in the forecast period. Additionally, increasing research in life sciences and other application areas are also pushing the microscopy market.

By type, optical microscopes held the largest share of the global microscopy market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global microscopy market is segmented into optical microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other microscopes. In 2021, the electron microscopes segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growing life science and materials science research activities and the emergence of correlative light and electron microscopy are expected to drive the demand for electron microscopes in the coming years. Additionally, the high demand for microscopes for qualitative and quantitative analysis and increasing applications of digital and confocal microscopes in the materials science, semiconductor & electronics, healthcare & life science industries and the increased focus on developing advanced digital microscopes are major factors for the large share of optical microscopes.

By application, the materials science applications segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the microscopy market during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the microscopy market is segmented into semiconductor & electronics, healthcare and life science, materials science, and other applications. In 2021, semiconductor applications accounted for the largest share of the microscopy market. Moreover, the material sciences segment is expected to register the highest CAGR owing to increasing research in materials science; microscopes are used for the structural and chemical analysis of materials such as - polymers, metals, alloys, ceramics, and biomaterials.

By end-user, the industrial users segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the microscopy market is segmented into industrial users, diagnostic and pathology labs, pharma-biopharma companies and CRO's, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2021, the industrial users segment accounted for the largest share and the fastest-growing segment of the microscopy market. Utilization of microscopes with high magnification, such as atomic force and electron microscopy, is significantly increasing to observe the genetic structures of viruses and bacteria, in the diagnosis of diseases; increasing investments in nanotechnology and strong demand for technologically sophisticated magnification devices by various industries are driving the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Favorable Funding Scenario for R&D in Microscopy

Technological Advancements in Microscopes

Increased Focus on Nanotechnology and Regenerative Medicine

Restraints

High Cost of Advanced Microscopes and Software Subscriptions

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Increasing Application Areas of Microscopy

Integration of Microscopy with Spectroscopy

Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Availability of Open-Source Microscopy Software

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Microscopy Market, by Product

7 Microscopes Market, by Type

8 Microscopy Market, by Application

9 Microscopy Market, by End-user

10 Microscopy Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Accu-Scope

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG (Zeiss Group)

Danaher Corporation

Helmut Hund

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Horiba

Jeol

Keyence Corporation

Labomed

Meiji Techno Co.

Motic Group

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Optika Microscopes

Oxford Instruments

Semilab

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vision Engineering

Witec (Part of Oxford Instruments)

